Digest movie now available for "VOICE CHARGE", a project to directly connect fans and Nissan Formula E team by turning fan cheers into electricity.

YOKOHAMA, Japan, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. provided the Nissan Formula E Team, which participated in the Formula E Tokyo E-Prix on 30 March 2024 (the first ever held in Japan), with energy generated by "VOICE CHARGE", a disruptive new project bringing a new form of 'fan support' to the world.

Nissan Formula E, 2nd Place on the Podium at Tokyo Home Race.

VOICE CHARGE uses a device that converts the voices of supporters emitted into a microphone to electricity. Since installation on 7 March 2024 at NISSAN CROSSING (Nissan's brand center in Ginza, Tokyo) many people from Japan and abroad have voiced their support. These messages and energy were delivered to the Nissan Formula E Team.

As a result, Oliver Rowland qualified on pole position and finished on the podium in second place, while Sacha Fenestraz started the race in 20th place and ultimately came home in 11th place.

The digest film released today shows how these messages and the electricity charged by fan cheers were delivered to the Nissan Formula E Team and how their energy sustained the team and made the race so much fun.

With more ABB FIA Formula E World Championships planned across the world, VOICE CHARGE will remain installed at NISSAN CROSSING until Wednesday 24 April 2024.

Drivers' Comments:

"I'm really happy with the performance and the result this weekend, to take our second pole of the season and third podium in a row is amazing, especially to do it at our home event. The car was great, we knew we had the pace, especially in qualifying. The track was awesome, a big challenge for the drivers and I really enjoyed being out there. It was also amazing to have so much support here, so a big thanks to the Japanese fans for cheering us on!"（Oliver Rowland）

"Overall, it was a great event, the track was very cool and fans showing us their support was truly fantastic. Congrats to Oli on another podium and hopefully next time I can join him up there!" (Sacha Fenestraz).

YouTube

https://youtu.be/Nlo52B5ODTg?si=xzGRPa8RgPFAlqzt

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389374/Nissan_Formula_E_2nd_Place_Podium_Tokyo_Home_Race.jpg