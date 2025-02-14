NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Completes Procedure to Make Germany's SH HoldCo Wholly-owned Subsidiary

- Completion of Acquisition (Subsidiarization) of SH HoldCo GmbH Shares -

TOKYO, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. is pleased to announce that the agreement concluded on September 30, 2024, for the acquisition of entire shares in SH HoldCo GmbH, the parent company of the Germany-based Simon Hegele Group, was executed with effect from February 3, 2025 ("the Transaction").

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202502063911-O3-3GW0nv63

The founder, Dieter Hegele (left), and the President of NXHD, Satoshi Horikiri:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202502063911/_prw_PI1fl_Q8fxy492.jpg

Headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, Simon Hegele is a contract logistics provider founded in 1920 that specializes in providing logistics services for the healthcare industry worldwide (Europe, USA, South America, Asia, and Australia).

Simon Hegele provides logistics services including warehousing, distribution, installation at delivery destinations, and other value-added services for medical equipment. Furthermore, Simon Hegele has built a robust customer base by leveraging their highly specialized logistics platform to meet the specific needs of blue-chip healthcare, industrial and retail clients.

The NX Group has set the healthcare industry as one of its priority growth areas in the "NX Group Business Plan 2028 Dynamic Growth 2.0 - Accelerating Sustainable Growth -" and is promoting the enhancement of an end-to-end solutions platform. By completing this Transaction, the NX Group has acquired a unique and scalable platform to provide logistics services to the healthcare industry. As a result, it expects to receive highly complementary capabilities and synergistic value through the integration of Simon Hegele logistics capabilities with the NX Group's global network and international forwarding business to provide more comprehensive services to its customers.

The new team of Managing Directors at Simon Hegele*:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202502063911/_prw_PI2fl_02P4FLo8.jpg

*From left in the photo: Michael Wahl/Chief Financial Officer

Shinichi Kakiyama/Executive Officer, Regional General Manager, NX Europe

Mike Winter/Segment Head Healthcare EMEA

Naohiko Matsuda

Stefan Ulrich/Chief Executive Officer

Olaf Zimmlinghaus/Vice President Corporate, NX Europe

Going forward, the NX Group will aim to maximize the synergies created by integrating both companies' service and customer bases to provide customers around the world with the highest-quality logistics solutions.

Overview of Simon Hegele:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202502063911-O1-4h9Z3m10.pdf

About the NX Group:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202502063911-O2-nHahvsTx.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/