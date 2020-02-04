Nintex Opens 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards Program for Nominations

Entries will be accepted until 20 March 2020, from any organisation who utilises the Nintex Process Platform to manage, automate and optimise their enterprise-wide business processes. Specific products featured in this year's program include Nintex Promapp®, Nintex RPA, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex App Studio, Nintex DocGen®, Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign and Nintex Analytics. Public and private sector organisations who have successfully deployed any one or a combination of these technologies are encouraged to submit entries online at www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards .

"Organisations around the globe achieve incredible results every day with the Nintex Process Platform," said Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo. "We're excited to learn about our customers' most recent innovations in this year's Solution Innovation Awards as well as recognise them for their accomplishments."

Today more than 8,000 organisations across industries, such as banking, government, manufacturing, health and life sciences and others, are accelerating business outcomes with the Nintex platform. Winners in the 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards will be selected across geographies and publicly announced in June 2020.

Winning organisations from the 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program include: Amazon, Auswide Bank, Allegis Group, Auburn University, Auto & General Holdings, City and County of Denver, Eterna PLC, Marriott International, Port Stephens Council, SAFE Credit Union, Siemens Healthcare, SUEZ Water Technologies and Virgin Atlantic.

As a highlight, last year's APAC winner in Regional Transformation – Auswide Bank – is leveraging Nintex to improve the banking experience for its employees and customers. The company is headquartered in Bundaberg, Australia with its award-winning digital transformation story captured in video format at https://www.nintex.com/case-study/auswide-bank/.

Guidelines for Entering the 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Program

All entries in Nintex's 2020 Solution Innovation Award program should include a brief description of challenges or project goals and details on how business outcomes were achieved by utilising one or many of the capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform. Quantifiable business metrics are strongly encouraged with every entry.

Nintex partners are encouraged to enter solutions on behalf of their customers. Entries submitted on behalf of customers must include customer consent of the entry and the primary customer's contact information to ensure aligned consent.

Additionally, digital process automation (DPA) innovation entries may include solutions built for on premise, hybrid or cloud deployment and feature integration with technology platforms like Microsoft, Salesforce, Adobe, SAP and others.

A copy of the award entry form is also available for download in Word to craft responses before submitting the final entry online at www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards.

