Ninety One names Josien Piek as Northern Europe Sales Director, opens Dutch branch

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety One appointed Josien Piek as Sales Director for Northern Europe. The firm also announced the opening of a Dutch branch, to be managed by Josien.

Josien, based in The Hague, will be responsible for business development and sales in the Netherlands and the Nordics.

The appointment of Josien, who returns to Ninety One after six years in sustainability benchmarking and impact investing with a focus on Northern European institutional investors, and the opening of the Dutch branch will enable Ninety One to capitalise on the strong dynamics of the market.

The Netherlands is a key market for Ninety One, requiring a permanent presence from which the firm can continue to grow in Northern Europe.

Josien led Nordic and Dutch sales for Ninety One from 2010 to 2017. Immediately prior to rejoining Ninety One, she was Head of Nordics and the Netherlands at Haven Green Investment Management. Josien was also a Founding Supervisory Board Member for the World Benchmarking Alliance.

Josien joined the investment management industry in 2001. She graduated from the University of Amsterdam with a master's degree in macro and monetary economics.

Josien Piek said, "It's a great pleasure to be back with Ninety One. The culture is unique, enabling a diverse set of talented people to invest for positive outcomes in a rapidly changing world. I'm looking forward to developing our business in the Netherlands and Nordics."

Aymeric Francois and Maik Fechner, the co-heads of Central and Northern Europe for Ninety One, said: "We're so pleased to welcome Josien back to our firm and are most excited about opening a Dutch branch. Given Josien's more than three decades of knowledge and experience in the financial sector, including as a macro economist and former portfolio manager, she is very well placed to strengthen our relationships with investors."

Notes to Editors

About Ninety One

Ninety One is an active, global investment manager managing £124.8 billion in assets (as at 30.06.23). Our goal is to provide long-term investment returns for our clients while making a positive difference to people and the planet. Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm began as a small start-up offering domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, as a global firm proud of our emerging market roots, we demerged to become Ninety One. We are committed to developing specialist investment teams organically. Our heritage and approach let us bring a different perspective to active and sustainable investing across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to our clients - institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world.

For more information, please visit:

Web: NinetyOne.com

Disclaimer

All investments carry the risk of capital loss. The information contained in this press release is intended primarily for journalists and should not be relied upon by private investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. Furthermore, the material contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell securities either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Offers are made only by prospectus or other offering materials and upon an investor meeting certain suitability standards and any other applicable requirements as required by law. All of the views expressed about the markets, securities or companies in this press comment accurately reflect the personal views of the individual fund manager (or team) named. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees and should not be relied on. Ninety One in the normal course of its activities as an global asset manager may already hold or intend to purchase or sell the stocks mentioned on behalf of its clients. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This press release may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results may differ materially from those stated herein. Telephone calls may be recorded for training, monitoring and regulatory purposes and to confirm investor's instructions. Ninety One's Privacy Notice is available at www.ninetyone.com/privacynotice .

SOURCE Ninety One