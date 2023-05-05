Ninety One appoints Dr. Khalid Alsweilem as Chairman of new Saudi Arabian entity

LONDON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety One has announced the appointment of Dr. Khalid Alsweilem to the position of Chief Global Sovereign Funds Advisor and Chairman of the firm's new Saudi Arabian entity, which is currently under formation and subject to approval from the Saudi Arabia Capital Market Authority.

Dr. Alsweilem said: "I am pleased to be taking on this role to help steer and develop Ninety One's business in Saudi Arabia and Middle East more broadly. This is a time of great transformation and opportunity for the region as Saudi Arabia implements its Vision 2030 programme. As a global investment manager with expertise in emerging market equities, natural resources, Asia and Mainland China equities, energy transition and infrastructure debt, Ninety One is well positioned to capitalise on the major economic developments taking place throughout the region. Their roots in emerging markets give them a keen sensitivity to how investment capabilities should serve Saudi Arabia and the region's needs."

Hendrik du Toit, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ninety One, said: "Dr. Alsweilem is the right person to help guide our growth in Saudi Arabia and the region, given his unique knowledge of the investment industry and environment. Ninety One has had an active presence as an investor of international capital in the region for many years and is experienced in developing investment businesses with local relevance. The creation of a formal entity in Saudi Arabia is our next step in a productive journey to even greater engagement and service of clients."

Dr. Alsweilem is a world-renowned expert on sovereign wealth funds and their connection to the real economy. He is one of the longest-serving and most successful sovereign fund practitioners, having previously served as Chief Counsellor and Director General of Investment at SAMA, the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, where he held senior positions since 1991. He is a Visiting Scholar at the Stanford Centre of Sustainable Development and Global Competitiveness and at the Stanford Long-Term Investing Initiative, as well as a non-resident scholar at MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy. Prior to that, he was a scholar at Stanford Global Projects Center and a fellow expert at Harvard Kennedy School, where he was the lead author on major sovereign funds research and publications. He is an engineer and holds a PhD in Economics and a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at Harvard University.

Ninety One is an active, global investment manager listed in London and Johannesburg with more than $160 billion in assets under management (as at 31 March 2023). The firm's goal is to provide long-term investment returns for clients while making a positive difference to people and the planet. Established in South Africa in 1991 as Investec Asset Management, the firm has since expanded to 21 offices in 14 countries across five continents, with 258 investment professionals. In 2020, the firm demerged from the Investec Group to become Ninety One.

www.ninetyone.com

Disclaimer

All investments carry the risk of capital loss. The information contained in this press release is intended primarily for journalists and should not be relied upon by private investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. Furthermore, the material contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell securities either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Offers are made only by prospectus or other offering materials and upon an investor meeting certain suitability standards and any other applicable requirements as required by law. All of the views expressed about the markets, securities or companies in this press comment accurately reflect the personal views of the individual fund manager (or team) named. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees and should not be relied on. Ninety One in the normal course of its activities as an global asset manager may already hold or intend to purchase or sell the stocks mentioned on behalf of its clients. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This press release may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results may differ materially from those stated herein. Telephone calls may be recorded for training, monitoring and regulatory purposes and to confirm investor's instructions. Ninety One's Privacy Notice is available at www.ninetyone.com/privacynotice .

SOURCE Ninety One