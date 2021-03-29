Nike And Discovery Education Launch Drive To Keep Kids Moving During The Easter Holidays

Digital resources will help parents boost kids' activity during the school break

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Families across the UK are being encouraged to access a popular digital programme this Easter – to find tips and ideas to keep kids active during the school holidays.

Created by Nike and Discovery Education—the leader in curriculum-aligned digital resources, engaging content, and professional learning for classrooms worldwide—Active Kids Do Better provides fun activities to keep kids busy and moving throughout the day, whether in school or at home. Freely available at www.activekidsdobetter.co.uk, the resources include short-burst exercises, ideas for mini-workouts and fun family games.

Launched by Olympic sprinter Daryll Neita in 2018, Active Kids Do Better has already helped thousands of UK primary school children to stay active. As the school Easter holidays approach, and with many restrictions still in place, it's hoped that the programme will be used by parents as an easy way to inject fun movement into every day.

Today in the UK, less than a quarter of children get the physical exercise they need – and the pandemic has had a huge impact on kids' activity levels. Sport England's Active Lives – Children and Young People survey showed that last year only 45% of kids averaged an hour of physical activity each day, with over a third saying that not being in school made them less active.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the survey also found that many parents are actually spending more time being active with their children than before lockdown. As parents look for new ways to keep children moving and entertained, Active Kids Do Better offers plenty of ideas to help families have fun together while boosting kids' physical and mental wellbeing.

Howard Lewis, UK Managing Director at Discovery Education said:

"Discovery Education is delighted to be working with Nike to make our Active Kids Do Better resources available to parents across the UK . As the pandemic continues to impact children's usual activities, these engaging exercises will help parents to introduce fun movement and play into every day. Active kids are healthier, happier and show stronger academic performance. Active Kids Do Better makes it easier than ever for families to stay active at this challenging time."

Active Kids Do Better's fun activities and resources are linked to the National Curriculum, meaning that parents can also combine movement with learning during the Easter holidays.

Some of the activities include:

Spell Check – a hopscotch-style outdoor game which teaches spelling

Clock Lunges – an indoor activity to help kids learn to tell the time

Compass Jumps – a fun indoor movement that helps kids understand direction

Parents can also discover fun activities which are perfect for getting the whole family moving together, indoors and outdoors, at any time. From learning how to recreate sports like tennis or ping pong with everyday household items, to calming family yoga sessions, the Active Kids Do Better website has something for everyone.

Parents and families are encouraged to get started at www.activekidsdobetter.co.uk. An Active Kids Parent Pack is also available to download from the website.

Find out more about Nike's commitment to getting kids moving and providing opportunities for equal playing fields for all at purpose.nike.com

Active Kids Do Better is nominated for a prestigious 2021 Bett Award in the Free Digital Content category.

