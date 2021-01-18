Nigerians Can Access 200 Percent More Countries with a Dominican Passport, says Dominican Prime Minister in Guardian Webinar

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new webinar hosted by the Guardian Nigeria and CS Global Partners, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit discussed the benefits of global mobility with a Dominican passport. To date, Dominica passport holders can travel to over 140 destinations across the world. The Prime Minister explained that increasing visa-free access is a high priority for the island and its Citizenship by Investment Unit.

He also explained that global mobility meant more business opportunities, as Dominican citizenship creates access to major business hubs in Europe and Asia. Moreover, he disclosed that negotiations for visa-free access to the People's Republic of China, a country with which Dominica has close relations, were delayed by COVID-19, but are expected to come into effect in 2021.

While speaking to Nigerian listeners, the Prime Minister said that "in terms of the number of countries that Nigerian citizens can enter with a Nigerian passport compared to Dominica, [there] is about [a] two hundred percent difference. Even countries where you need to apply for visas, we have almost a hundred percent success rate," he said.

"There are huge attendant benefits for a Nigerian citizen also to be a citizen of Dominica, and we do urge many of you to proceed with haste to apply [to Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme]," he added.

Later, the Prime Minister emphasised that keeping locals and new citizens safe was also important. In the 2020 CBI Index published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, Dominica scored perfectly in the due diligence category. "[We have] various tiers of security, of due diligence, that we follow. We are second to none. In 2021, we will be moving away from the machine-readable passports to the biometric passports, so again, further increasing the security of our passport or security of our citizenship," he said.

Established in 1993, Dominica's CBI Programme offers two stable routes to citizenship. One can either contribute at least US$100,000 to a government fund or invest a minimum of US$200,000 in pre-approved real estate. Foreign investors prefer Dominica for its three-month processing, affordability, trustworthiness, and lifetime benefits like good healthcare, education and visa-free travel.

