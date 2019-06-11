Nicole Taylor Named Chief Executive Officer of C14torce, Part of DDB Worldwide

Says Clark: "We are delighted to have Nicole join us for the next phase in the C14torce story. The agency is experiencing tremendous growth and Nicole is a transformational and contemporary leader who will shape both meaning and culture to remain the best possible partner for the SEAT brand worldwide."

Tramontin adds: "Nicole has a clear vision and a dedication to the industry, which resulted in measurable growth for some of our biggest brands. We are very excited about her return to the network."

Taylor has over 20 years of experience in the communications industry and has been the account lead on some of the world's biggest brands across a range of categories including automotive, QSR, telecommunications, financial services, FMCG, retail and publishing. Prior to McCann, Taylor held roles at DDB Sydney, rising to CEO. She joined the network in 2011 as the Managing Partner for Volkswagen Australia and helped increase sales through a more strategic and integrated marketing effort and an extended product portfolio. She also oversaw the McDonald's business, growing it to double-digit growth.

Says Taylor: "My passion for the automotive sector stems from my days on Volkswagen and Skoda, which were career-defining. I am hugely excited by Seat's ambition and commitment to creativity. The chance to lead a new agency brand across the globe and influence its story is an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

C14torce Chief Creative Officer, Amir Kassaei adds: "We are very happy and honoured to welcome Nicole as our new CEO. I've known her for more than 10 years and have no doubt she will do amazing things to take us to the next level."

C14torce won the SEAT business in 2016. Since 2017, the agency has grown from 100 employees in seven countries to 225 employees across 11 markets worldwide.

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. The Gunn Report has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

