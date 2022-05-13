NICK GRIMSHAW WOWS CROWD WITH DJ SET FOR VIP LAUNCH OF NEW TAILS COCKTAILS

Set at prestigious private residence, Violin Factory, in Waterloo, the star looked beaming as he mingled with guests and a host of London's 'IT' crowd.

Nick was on hand to showcase how easy the cocktails are to make – in as little as 30 seconds. Only needing ice and a good shake.

The range of five TAILS COCKTAILS – is each made using a premium spirit from the Bacardi portfolio, blended with top quality ingredients – includes the 'Rum Daiquiri' (BACARDÍ® rum); the 'Whisky Sour' (DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky); the 'Gin Gimlet' (BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin); the 'Espresso Martini Cocktail' (42BELOW® vodka); and the 'Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail' (42BELOW vodka).

TAILS will be available for a RRP of £15 and the range is available now and will be rolling out from April in all major supermarkets, specialist liquor stores and online.

Evert-Jan Bos, General Manager, TAILS, comments: "This is a game-changer for the home bar. TAILS COCKTAILS offer both incredible taste and convenience, making it easier than ever for people to enjoy the same flavour and complexity of a cocktail made from scratch, without any effort or expertise. No shopping for ingredients, no measuring, no recipes - just add ice, shake and pour - how easy is that?"

For more information on TAILS COCKTAILS, visit www.tailscocktails.com.

