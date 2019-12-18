NHS Wales Rolls out Connected Healthcare to Over 4 Million People With Fiorano

Fiorano ITK Framework Provides Digital Foundation Facilitating Healthcare Delivery

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiorano Software, a leading Enterprise Middleware and API Management specialist, announced today that National Health Service (NHS) Wales, UK has implemented the Fiorano ITK Framework to integrate its national systems across the seven health boards of Wales serving over 4 million people.

"Digital services are playing an increasingly vital role in how patients receive services and the NHS operates. Achieving interoperability for its stakeholders through Fiorano enables digital innovation across the service for the right care access, at the right time, in the right place with best outcomes for patients," said Richard Last, Director at Connect4Care Ltd. who was responsible for implementing the Fiorano ITK Framework at NHS.

NHS Wales supports doctors and clinical professionals providing specialist care to patients in hospitals and General practices and includes boards such as the Welsh Clinical Portal, Cancer Screening, Laboratory Test Requesting and Results Reporting. Fiorano's ITK Framework provided NHS the capability to manage complex health information integrations across a wide geographical area. Its main use is currently by the Velindre Cancer Centre. Healthcare professionals across Wales can now access cancer patient's information, previously available only to Cancer Network Information System Cymru (CaNISC) users. The Case Note Summary from CaNISC includes multidisciplinary team diagnosis, proposed treatments, and a system-generated summary of the patient's cancer record. The Fiorano ITK Framework, an ITK Certified for integration with existing Healthcare Systems within the NHS, is built on Fiorano's Hybrid Integration Platform with support for high-speed, reliable messaging and healthcare protocol standards.

NHS Wales is the publicly funded healthcare system providing healthcare to some 4 million people who live in the country. The NHS Wales Informatics Service is responsible for the development and support of the technology used in NHS throughout Wales.

Founded in 1995 in Silicon Valley, California, Fiorano is a multinational Corporation providing API-led hybrid integration technology to customers enabling interoperability, agility and profitability. Fiorano operates through its worldwide offices and extended network of partners. Global leaders including AT&T, British Telecom, Canadia Bank, Dyckerhoff AG, NASA, Schlumberger, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano for their mission critical applications, driving innovation with solutions built in just days, yielding unprecedented productivity.

