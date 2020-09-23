NHS Trusts Select Blue Prism to Drive Work Transformation and Improve Patient Care

More than 52 NHS Trusts Now Leverage Blue Prism's AI-Powered Digital Workforce

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five more NHS Acute Trusts have chosen the Blue Prism Cloud intelligent automation platform to provide the foundation for delivering digital work transformation – so they can better manage operational demand and improve overall patient care. Over recent months, NHS Foundation Trusts including Royal Surrey, Gateshead Health, County Durham and Darlington, Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, have all adopted Blue Prism's AI-powered digital workforce.

They join more than 52 UK Trusts and healthcare organizations that are increasingly using Blue Prism's intelligent digital workers to reduce inefficiencies, generate new care opportunities, further improve the patient experience, accelerate backlog processing and reduce clinical risk. At the same time these organizations are liberating more NHS staff to focus on performing frontline care. These Trusts will also join a growing community of NHS Trusts that are further benefiting by uniquely sharing their tried and tested automations via the NHS Digital Exchange.

Blue Prism's digital workforce is increasingly operating front and center within NHS Trust environments, to perform any process across multiple functions and operating environments, so it is delivered faster, smarter and more efficiently.

Patrick Highland, Finance Manager, Systems & Reporting, at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, highlights key NHS challenges that can be solved with Blue Prism. "Siloed technology approaches and ways of working limits the NHS in leveraging one of its greatest assets; data, and the ability to share that data to better analyze, treat and prevent illness. Intelligent automation will play a significant role in allowing clinicians to swiftly and accurately perform joined up, data-driven, end-to-end activities across disparate systems."

Terry Walby, Chief Executive, Blue Prism Cloud added, "the pace of innovation and change that we're now seeing across NHS is staggering; from online admissions and GP referrals - through to outpatient support and shared back office functions, being launched in weeks - rather than years. We're proud to be providing the unifying technological capability that's helping enable this work transformation to be accelerated across the NHS. What's even more amazing is this is just the start of the journey."

