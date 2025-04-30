NG7-40.5 SF6 gas-insulated switchgear of CHINT empower global energy transformation and industrial upgrading

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the acceleration of global energy transformation and the surge of new energy installed capacity in the global, industrial users are in urgent need of efficient power equipment. Through compact, highly reliable, intelligent and environmental protection design, the core pain points of customers in the upgrade of distribution system are systematically solved by NG7-40.5 SF6 gas-insulated switchgear of CHINT, especially for the challenges faced by space, reliability and operation and maintenance efficiency.

As an industry benchmark product, NG7-40.5, a CHINT Ring Main Unit designed, manufactured and type tested according to IEC 62271-200. It's a new generation of miniaturized products, which can better meet several application scenarios.

extensive industry applications

It has a variety of combinations and can be flexibly extended, which not only meets the requirements of power distribution, but also meets the needs of various secondary distribution application for flexible compact switchgear. It can be widely used in new energy applications, such as solar farms, wind farms and also some industry applications.

More than 4000 units have been supplied in 30+ countries. In Saudi Arabia, hundreds of NG7 have been put into operation in solar farms. And there are more than 200 units that have been used in the wind farms of Brazil and Chile as well.

high reliability and security

The NG7 series switchgear employs a full-seal structure scheme and modular design. All live parts are placed in the sealed shell, which makes them free from the impact of external environment and ensures the requirements of high reliability and security.

The products have passed the fully-enclosed explosion-proof design, long-life materials, intelligent monitoring system and strict certification, and the reliability of continuous power supply in the power grid is higher, especially suitable for scenes that are extremely sensitive to safety and stability.

local products and technical services

The local climate includes high temperature, strong sunshine, frequent sandstorms, low humidity and large temperature difference between day and night. These climatic conditions put forward higher requirements for equipment selection, installation and maintenance, and also require longer product life. CHINT provided local products and technical services, and received good feedback from customers, which fully met local special needs.

It is easy to operate and adapt to harsh environments such as high altitude, high pollution, high salt spray, etc. The Zn-Ni alloy mechanism and advance coating process up to anti-corrosion class-C5 greatly slows down the rate of salt spray corrosion. The IP54 enclosure and the IP4X cabinet effectively prevent the ingress of dust and sand.

maintenance-free during its life cycle

In addition, this product has many advantages, including complete mechanical interlock, compact structure and flexible extension. The reliable interlock design ensures safety of operators, and the live actuated parts are fully sealed inside the gas tank and are not affected by the environment, maintenance-free during its life cycle.

CHINT is committed to customer-centric solutions, ensuring the NG7-40.5 meets the evolving demands of modern infrastructure. As industries and nations transition toward greener and smarter grids, the NG7-40.5 is dedicated to empower tomorrow's world with unwavering reliability and innovation.

CHINT promotes the construction of regional smart energy ecology by reducing power grid loss, improving energy efficiency and reducing customers' carbon footprint, which is in line with the carbon emission reduction policies of Asia-Pacific and Brazil.

In the future, CHINT will consolidate its leading position in technology through innovation iteration, and invite customers from Asia-Pacific and Brazil to join the CHINT's ecosystem and share the smart energy transformation dividend.

Website: NG7-40.5 | CHINT Global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676713/image_5019413_27262521.jpg