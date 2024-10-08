Nfinite Launches SceneMagic AI, a Revolutionary Automated AI Solution for Creating Customizable, Photorealistic Product Images for E-commerce

"AI is most exciting when it goes beyond being just a technological novelty and addresses real, substantial challenges," said Alexandre de Vigan, CEO at Nfinite. SceneMagic AI offers a paradigm shift in how brands can showcase their products through tailored visuals without the exorbitant costs and time delays that are typically associated with high-quality visual productions."

Amidst growing demands for high-quality visual content in e-commerce, a recent Coresight Research report underscores the importance of innovative imaging solutions. The report revealed that 63% of leading U.S. and European retailers are prioritizing enhancements in image quality to mitigate returns, with those adopting new CGI technologies experiencing a 20% increase in conversion rates.

With its massive scalability, SceneMagic AI allows for the swift creation of extensive high-fidelity image catalogs from minimal inputs. Its dynamic content adaptability means visuals can be rapidly updated for seasonal themes or marketing campaigns. Leveraging cutting-edge 3D technology and spatial intelligence, the solution ensures each image is not only realistic but also free from AI-generated errors, all while slashing costs by over 95%.

"With SceneMagic AI, we're not just meeting market demands—we're setting new standards for how retailers engage with consumers online, enhancing user experiences while driving tangible business results," concluded Alex.

For more information on Nfinite and the SceneMagic AI solution, please visit https://www.nfinite.app/genai



About Nfinite

Nfinite combines the power of AI, CGI and 3D to offer a unified visual platform for the world's largest brands and retailers. Nfinite is uniquely designed to connect brands and retailers and unlock complete, consistent and immersive product imagery at scale. The Nfinite Platform helps automate high quality visual content, making it more affordable, adaptable, and faster to create. With Nfinite, companies can deliver endless visual combinations, interactive experiences, and real-time personalized content to their customers worldwide. Visit nfinite.app for more information.

For more information, please visit - https://www.nfinite.app/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525539/Nfinite_Nfinite_Launches_SceneMagic_AI__a_Revolutionary_Automate.jpg