NexuMind Launches First Arabic AI Shopping Assistant for Saudi Arabia, Enhancing the Rakhys Platform Experience

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexuMind, a prominent Saudi artificial intelligence startup, is proud to announce the launch of its pioneering Arabic AI Shopping Assistant, a transformative addition to its Rakhys platform. Designed specifically to enhance the online shopping experience for consumers in Saudi Arabia, the assistant offers personalized recommendations, real-time support, and seamless price comparisons on electronic devices from popular online stores.

Integrated within the Rakhys platform—known for helping consumers find the best deals and offers—the Arabic AI Shopping Assistant leverages advanced artificial intelligence and natural language processing tailored for Arabic speakers. This innovative solution ensures consumers receive recommendations aligned precisely with their shopping preferences, significantly simplifying the purchasing process.

"At NexuMind, we strive to bring cutting-edge AI technologies closer to the everyday experiences of Arabic consumers," said Hany Sharaf, Engineering Manager at NexuMind. "Our Arabic AI Shopping Assistant elevates the Rakhys platform, providing users with unmatched convenience and personalized support in their native language."

The launch underscores NexuMind's strategic alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, emphasizing innovation, digital transformation, and enhancing consumer experiences within the Kingdom. While initially targeting Saudi Arabia, NexuMind has future plans to expand the assistant's availability to additional markets across the Middle East, responding to growing regional demand.

In addition to benefiting consumers, the AI-driven assistant provides valuable insights for retailers on consumer preferences and purchasing trends, empowering businesses to optimize their offerings and marketing strategies effectively.

The Arabic AI Shopping Assistant on the Rakhys platform is now available as a beta version in Saudi Arabia, with ongoing enhancements planned based on user feedback and market evolution.

About NexuMind

NexuMind is a Saudi-based artificial intelligence company dedicated to developing innovative solutions tailored to Arabic-speaking users. Combining advanced technology with regional insights, NexuMind is committed to enhancing digital experiences and driving digital transformation throughout Saudi Arabia and beyond.