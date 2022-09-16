Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 49.76 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 20.82% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

16 Sep, 2022, 15:15 BST
New advancements in next-generation sequencing technology, as well as lower costs, are some of the factors that have contributed to the rapid growth of the global next-generation sequencing market in recent years
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market" By Product And Services (Consumables, Platforms), By Application (Diagnostics, Oncology), By Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis, Targeted Sequencing), By End User (Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Clinics), and By Geography.
According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the market was valued at USD 9.12 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 49.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.82% from 2023 to 2030.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=7714
Browse in-depth TOC on "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Key Developments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. signed a companion diagnostic (CDx) agreement in July 2020, and Thermo Fisher Scientific applied to the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) to expand the use of the Oncomine Dx Target Test in Japan.
- In January 2021, The Thalassemia Gene Detection Kit (Combinatorial Probe-Anchor Synthesis Sequencing Method), It has received CE mark approval for genetic diagnosis of thalassemia and other hemoglobinopathies, as well as general population carrier screening.
- Cerba Research introduced two new PCR-based and NGS-based Covid-19 exploratory tools in January 2021 to enhance R&D for vaccine development against infectious diseases.
Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Overview
The term "next-generation sequencing" (NGS) refers to DNA sequencing technology that has had a substantial impact on the area of genetics. There are various types of NGS systems that use sequencing technology available today. All next-generation sequencing technology can simultaneously sequence millions of little fragments of DNA, which is a considerable advantage. Next-generation sequencing is a technology for sequencing whole genomes.
Next-generation sequencing techniques can also be used to sequence genomes with specific areas of interest. This category contains all 20000 coding genes, as well as a few individual genes. Next-generation sequencing has the ability to detect more mutations than standard Sanger sequencing. Due to various technical and functional developments, high-throughput sequencing, often known as "next-generation sequencing" (NGS), has gained wider acceptance in clinical practice.
The usage of liquid biopsies for early cancer detection and monitoring is moving the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market forward. The market is being propelled forward by the shrinking of third-generation instruments, as evidenced by the release of sequencers the size of a hand. Next-generation sequencing technology is constantly advancing, and as a result, the industry is rapidly expanding. At the entry-level of the global next-generation sequencing sector, market innovators are emerging. This healthy amount of competition will lead to technological improvements.
Key Players
The major players in the market are Surmodics, Inc., Royal DSM, Hydromer Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., AST Products, Inc., Abbott, Precision Coating Company, Inc.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market On the basis of Product and Services, Application, Technology, End User, and Geography.
- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, by Product and Services
- Consumables
- Platforms
- Services
- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, by Application
- Diagnostics
- Oncology
- Reproductive Health
- Personalized Medicine
- Agriculture and Animal Research
- Other
- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, by Technology
- Sequencing by Synthesis
- Targeted Sequencing
- Resequencing
- Pyrosequencing
- Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing
- Others
- Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, by End User
- Academic & Government Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Life Science Instrumentation Market By Technology (Spectroscopy, PCR, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)), By End User (Pharma-Biotech, Hospitals And Diagnostic Labs), By Geography, And Forecast
Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market By Product (Assay Kits, Software & Services), By Application (Cancer Immunotherapy, Biomarker Discovery), By Geography, And Forecast
Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market By Test Type (Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing), By Technology (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Analysis), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, By Geography, And Forecast
DNA Sequencing Electrophoresis System Market By Product (Glass Systems, Plastic Systems), By Application (Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry) By Geography, And Forecast
Top 10 Next Generation Sequencing Companies changing lives with genome research
Visualize Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Verified Market Research
Share this article