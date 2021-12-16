Next.e.GO Mobile releases its "e.GO Connect" App at the same time it celebrates the 1000th battery electric vehicle rolling off the production line in Germany

- The app builds on e.GO's tech-first IOP digital architecture.

- The launch underscores company's commitment to make zero-emission mobility smarter and more connected.

- Release was contemporaneous to the successful production of the 1000th e.GO Life in Aachen micro-factory.

- Activation of customer vehicles has started and will be done in batches.

AACHEN, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German manufacturer of innovative and sustainable electric vehicles leveraging its disruptive micro-factory production, today announced the release of its much anticipated e.GO Connect app contemporaneous with celebrating production of the 1000th e.GO Life at Aachen micro-factory. e.GO Connect is now available to iOS as well as Android users and can be downloaded from App Store and Google Play. The program has been commenced and vehicles will be connected to the e.GO platform gradually.