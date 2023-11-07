Next DLP ("Next") is positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Insider Risk Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Insider Risk Management (IRM) vendors.

Next, with its comprehensive technology for IRM, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Next as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Insider Risk Management, 2023.

Aiyaz Ahmed Shaik, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Next offers a robust blend of cloud-native, ML-powered insider risk management and data loss prevention solution through the Reveal platform. The platform provides policy-free real-time user-activity visibility, contextual threat detection and inspection, incident-based user training, adaptive controls, and watchlist management. The platform also helps protect employee privacy through Scoped Investigations, which grants time-bound, revocable, and audited data access to allow comprehensive investigations by authorized personnel only. These features help secure users against breaches by providing visibility into any blind spots while staying compliant with data privacy norms." "With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Next has been positioned amongst the 2023 technology leaders in the global Insider Risk Management market." adds Aiyaz, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Insider Risk Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Quote by Next:

"Legacy IRM attempts to solve modern insider risk challenges with old technology, clumsily retrofitting on-prem solutions in the cloud. As a result, security teams lack the deep visibility required to protect their employees and their sensitive data effectively. Being recognized as a Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix spotlights the leading capabilities of our Reveal platform, which uniquely delivers on insider risk and data loss prevention use cases leveraging the same endpoint sensor and cloud-native backend," said Connie Stack, chief executive officer, Next DLP. "Next is fully committed to alleviating the burden on today's security teams and safeguarding our customers' data. With insider threats on the rise, we are pleased to be recognized as a leader in IRM."

