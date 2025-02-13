Newronika Closes €13.6 Million Series B Financing to Accelerate Development of Adaptive DBS Platform

MILAN, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newronika, a global leader in advanced deep brain stimulation, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its €13.6 million Series B funding round. The financing was led by a new investor, Fondazione ENEA Tech e Biomedical, with additional participation from existing investors Indaco Venture Partners SGR, Innogest SGR, Wille Finance, TNBT Capital, and F3F.

This significant influx of capital will empower Newronika to expand the clinical validation and commercialization of its proprietary adaptive DBS system, its innovative platform designed to deliver precision therapy aimed to improve symptom relief and reduce side effects for Parkinson's disease patients. The funds will also facilitate the advancement of product pipelines, recruiting top-tier talent, and establishing strategic collaborations that further strengthen the company's position at the intersection of medical device engineering and neuroscience.

Newronika's continued momentum – evidenced by recent The Michael J. Fox Foundation grant and IDE approval, and now a substantial funding round – underscores the company's central mission: to champion a paradigm shift in neuromodulation. Adaptive DBS represents the future of personalized brain stimulation, and Newronika remains dedicated to leading that evolution.

"We are thrilled with the strong support from both new and existing investors," said Dr. Lorenzo Rossi, Co-Founder and CEO of Newronika. "This Series B round validates our commitment to transform the way deep brain stimulation is delivered. We aim to seamlessly integrate real-time neural data and machine learning into our DBS systems to create truly personalized therapies that surpass the capabilities of existing devices on the market."

"With Newronika and its adaptive DBS platform, we see extraordinary potential to revolutionize the treatment of movement disorders on a global scale," said Maria Cristina Porta, ENEA Tech e Biomedical General Manager. "Their innovative approach, capable of real-time, personalized neuromodulation, perfectly aligns with our vision of supporting disruptive medical technologies. We are excited to partner with Newronika to deliver next-generation DBS solutions to patients in need. Investing in technologies like this means caring for people's health while creating value and driving innovation within our Country's ecosystem."

Davide Turco, CEO of Indaco said: "Indaco is proud to continue supporting Newronika, also through its Indaco Venture I - Lombardia Parallel Fund, in the upcoming clinical and commercial phases. We strongly believe that Newronika's adaptive DBS system will improve the quality of life for many Parkinson's patients."

"This successful Series B financing round further solidifies Newronika's strategic vision and commitment to pushing the boundaries of DBS technology to benefit patients" said Claudio Giuliano, Chairman of Newronika.

About the Investors

ENEA Tech e Biomedical is an Italian foundation supporting high-impact projects in biotechnology, medical devices, and life sciences, focusing on transformative solutions for global healthcare challenges. (https://www.fondazioneneatechbiomedical.it)

Indaco Venture Partners SGR is one of Italy's largest venture capital firms, investing equally through its Indaco Ventures I fund and Indaco Venture I - Lombardia Parallel Fund to support cutting-edge innovations in healthcare and technology. Indaco Venture I - Lombardia Parallel Fund is an investment fund managed by Indaco Venture SGR S.p.A., selected through a public procedure by Regione Lombardia as part of the regional initiative Lombardia Venture, a fund of funds financed by ERDF PR 21-27 (Action 1.3.2) and managed by Finlombarda, which aims to support access to risk capital by Lombardy companies and to attract risk capital investment in companies through a partnership approach with private investors. Indaco Venture I - Lombardia Parallel Fund systematically co-invests with the Indaco Venture I Fund in companies operating in the region with high potential for technological innovation. (www.indacosgr.com)

Innogest SGR is a venture capital firm specializing in med-tech and digital health, leveraging its extensive experience to foster innovative healthcare startups. (https://www.innogestcapital.com)

Wille Finance is a Swiss-based multi-family office committed to impactful investments in healthcare, technology, and other transformative sectors. (https://www.willefinance.com)

TNBT Capital is a Paris-based investor focused on pioneering technologies in neuromodulation and neurotechnology. (https://www.tnbtcapital.com)

F3F is an Italian venture capital firm investing in innovative med-tech companies that are redefining patient care.

About Newronika

Newronika is transforming deep brain stimulation (DBS) through its adaptive platform that uses real-time patient data to optimize therapy. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, the company is committed to advancing neuromodulation beyond conventional limitations. With ongoing research collaborations, a CE Mark for its technology, and now an Investigational Device Exemption from the FDA, Newronika stands at the forefront of next-generation therapeutic innovation for neurological disorders.

For more information, visit www.newronika.com

