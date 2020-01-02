Newmark Appoints Kenneth A. McIntyre to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or the "Company"), which operates a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the appointment of Kenneth A. McIntyre to serve as a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020, for a term to expire at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified. Mr. McIntyre was also appointed to the Audit and Compensation Committees of the Board.

Mr. McIntyre has over 25 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. He is the Founder and Managing Principal of PassPort Real Estate, LLC, a New York-based consulting firm focused on advising developers and institutions on commercial real estate deal and platform structuring. His clients include REAP, a non-profit that is focused on increasing the diversity of talent in the commercial real estate industry, where he serves as the Executive Director, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, where he acts as Executive Advisor to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

"We are pleased to have Ken join our Board," said Barry Gosin, Newmark's CEO. "He is a highly accomplished veteran of the commercial real estate industry, and his deep knowledge and relevant experience will make him a great asset to Newmark as we continue to grow the Company and create value for shareholders."

Mr. McIntyre was a Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Real Estate at Hudson City Savings Bank from May 2014 to May 2016. Prior to joining Hudson City Savings Bank, he was a Managing Director in MetLife's Real Estate Investments Group with various responsibilities across both debt and equity portfolios, including: Head of Equity Acquisitions; Head of Strategic Initiatives; Head of Real Estate Capital Markets and Head of Commercial Mortgage Production and Pricing. Prior to joining MetLife, Mr. McIntyre held senior origination and relationship management roles at KeyBank, GE Capital Real Estate, UBS and Chase. In addition, Mr. McIntyre serves on the Boards of the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and The Real Estate Executive Council. Mr. McIntyre graduated from Florida A&M University with a degree in Economics and a concentration in Banking and Finance.

About Newmark Group, Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark Group") is a publicly traded company that, through subsidiaries, operates as a full-service commercial real estate services business with a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Under the Newmark Knight Frank name, the investor/owner services and products of Newmark Group's subsidiaries include capital markets (comprised of investment sales and mortgage brokerage), agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting. Newmark Group's subsidiaries also offer government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales. Newmark Group's occupier services and products include tenant representation, global corporate services, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark Group enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio.

Newmark Group has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Newmark Group's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NMRK". Newmark is a trademark/service mark and/or registered trademark/service mark of Newmark Group and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited. Find out more about Newmark at http://www.ngkf.com/, https://twitter.com/newmarkkf, https://www.linkedin.com/company/newmark-knight-frank/, and/or http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/investors-home/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

