Newly Formed Thermal Management Solutions Group Primed To Take Advantage Of Global Growth In Electrified Vehicles

Thermal Management Solutions has been formed by Cartesian Capital Group and the former Arlington Industries Thermal Management Solutions' management team and has successfully executed two merger and acquisition processes in the UK and Germany. The transactions combine the Thermal Management division of the former Arlington Group with three global thermostat brands: Dauphinoise Thomson, Magal and Wahler, with a global footprint across six countries.

Mark Franckel, Thermal Management Solutions CEO: "The newly formed Thermal Management Solutions Group combines an unparalleled pool of technical experience and delivers exceptional global market position and depth to provide both existing and new customers and suppliers with numerous advantages in navigating these exciting times in the automotive sector.

"Leveraging the backing of Cartesian Capital Group and the expertise of the Dauphinoise Thomson, Magal and Wahler brands creates a commercially robust entity much stronger than the sum of its individual components."

Crucial to the creation of Thermal Management Solutions was the safeguarding of as many jobs as possible. While a range of critical restructuring activities was necessary to ensure a robust and sustainable business model, the new group will emerge with over £150 million in revenues and employ more than 800 people across its six global locations.

Along with providing automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and Tier 2s with thermal management solutions, Thermal Management Solutions will continue to grow its product and customer portfolio in the Automotive Independent Aftermarket, Heating and Sanitary sectors.

About Thermal Management Solutions Group

Thermal Management Solutions is Headquartered in Reading, UK. The Group employs more than 800 people globally, with manufacturing sites in Brazil, China, France, Germany, UK and the USA, and a projected total revenue of circa £150 million annually.

