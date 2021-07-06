Newgen to Participate in EY Malta's Virtual Event

The event—All Things Tech—features speakers from EY, Newgen, Microsoft, and Blue Prism

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, has announced that it is participating in EY Malta's virtual event—All Things Tech—on July 13, 2021.

As a part of the event, EY Malta is organising a series of sessions to explore the latest trends in digital transformation and technological innovation with subject-matter experts from EY, Newgen, Microsoft, and Blue Prism.

Ritesh Varma, Head of Presales, Newgen, and Daniel Cuschieri, Technology Consulting, EY Malta, will be addressing the session on "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Customer Interactions." They will explore how omnichannel strategies, AI-powered natural language processing, contextual recognition, and document intelligence can be implemented to transform experiences and enhance customers' journeys.

Newgen was an active participant in the opening session of the series held on May 12, 2021. In the inaugural session, Varma had shared his insights on enabling meaningful customer interactions through digital and social sensing.

"The series of events will help business leaders understand the best practices for adoption and exploration of intelligent automation technologies across their operations. It is a pleasure to collaborate with Newgen and witness how they're helping global enterprises to leverage the best in technology and enhance their customer experience," said Michael Azzopardi, EY Malta Technology Consulting Lead.

"We are delighted to feature as a guest speaker and collaborate with prestigious organisations, including EY, Microsoft, and Blue Prism. The event offers an ideal platform to interact with industry leaders, decision-makers, and influencers. We look forward to sharing our experiences and showcasing how our digital transformation platform is enabling institutions across the globe become more agile, competitive, and future-ready," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organisations rely on Newgen's industry-recognised products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimised costs, and improved efficiencies.

