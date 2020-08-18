Newgen Helps Law Firms in UK Digitise Whiplash Claims Process with its Case Management Software

- Automates end-to-end process for superior customer experience while adhering to regulatory requirements

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code automation platform, today announced that its legal case management software is helping leading law firms in the UK to process whiplash injury claims efficiently. Newgen has recently on-boarded UK's most innovative and fastest-growing law firm to drive end-to-end automation of their whiplash claims process.

The Whiplash Reform Programme is introduced by the UK Government to reform the way how low-value personal injury claims (whiplash claims), arising from Road Traffic Accidents (RTA), are managed. The programme aims to reduce insurance costs for ordinary motorists by dealing with the rising number of whiplash claims.

With Newgen's case management software, the law firms can automate their end-to-end whiplash claims process, enable self-service, enhance operational efficiency, maintain a positive net margin, and deliver a superior customer experience.

"Newgen digital automation platform with low code capability enables enterprises to drive end-to-end process automation and leverage dynamic case management capabilities while adhering to the regulatory requirements. We are glad that we can help law firms in the UK to automate their small injury claims process and achieve their desired objectives. We look forward to continuing this initiative and collaborate with many more organizations for their digital transformation initiatives," said Diwakar Nigam, MD, and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Leveraging the low code capability of its digital automation platform, Newgen quickly developed a case management software for processing whiplash claims. The software will enable organizations to manage dynamic processes and drive smarter decision-making while offering speed and agility.

About Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited:

Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited is a global provider of business process management, enterprise content management, and customer communication management applications and large, mission-critical solutions deployed at the world's leading banks, governmental organizations, BPOs and IT companies, insurance firms, and healthcare organizations.

To learn how Newgen is connecting enterprises and transforming experiences, visit:http://www.newgensoft.com/

Connect Details:

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Watch our videos on YouTube

Media Contact:

Asif Khan

asif.khan@newgensoft.com

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Ltd