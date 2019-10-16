New Website artfairmag.com Slated to Become Benchmark Site for Information on Art Fairs

Launched in September, artfairmag.com aims to be the leading website for international art fairs

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched this September, artfairmag.com is on track to become the leading website for international art fairs. The site is the only resource that lists every art fair globally. It provides search tools that allow users to search for fairs using three criteria: location, date and type of art, and to access all necessary details about each fair.

"Our ground-breaking website, artfairmag.com , is all about art fairs worldwide," says founder Pauline Loeb-Obrenan. "With our convenient tools, users can easily find and plan their next fair to visit. We gather the most relevant information about each fair and compile it in a clear overview, eliminating the need to search on endless separate websites to find the necessary information."

Art fairs appeal to collectors, dealers, curators, artists and art lovers alike, showcasing a wide range of genres. Over the last two decades, fairs have become the key element of the international art market and their number has increased from around 50 to almost 400 all over the world. artfairmag.com aims to give art fairs greater visibility, promoting not only large, well-established shows, but also regional, young and emergent ones. The site will also publish exclusive interviews with organisers and videos.

The well-designed, user-friendly site provides a calendar of upcoming shows worldwide. Additionally, visitors can search by art mediums, or simply see what is available in a specific location. The launch of artfairmag.com sets a new gold standard for art enthusiasts, professional and amateur alike.

