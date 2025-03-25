New VR Initiative Targets Youth Knife Crime

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealing a 4% increase in knife-related crime across the UK—with a staggering 55,008 recorded offences— tech-for-good company, Cornerstone VR, have partnered with professionals across the UK, including Thurrock Council and Enfield Council, to launch a series of virtual reality (VR) films that confront the realities of youth knife crime.

Created in collaboration with police officers, educational institutions, youth justice, foster agencies, social care professionals, and most importantly, young people who are – or could be – impacted by knife crime, the new series of VR films aims to build empathy and understanding amongst professionals, caregivers and young people about the impact of carrying a knife.

Scenarios depicted include being the victim of a robbery, being threatened with a knife, and a serious knife related incident at a party.

Professionals working directly with adolescents are finding more young people are carrying knives due to societal pressures. "There's an element of peer pressure, they think it makes them scarier, instead of making them more of a target," shared a Youth Justice Service police representative from a partnering council.

"The statistics aren't enough. From me personally, speaking to young people about carrying knives is that they think they are invincible. That carrying the knife will protect them and they don't believe that carrying puts them in more danger, not less."

The 2024 Children, Violence and Vulnerability Survey from the Youth Endowment Fund found that nearly half of teenagers (47%) who carry a weapon do so for self-protection.

Seema Moules, Child Exploitation and Missing Team Manager at Thurrock Council, highlighted the importance of relatability in addressing this issue: "It was important to create a resource that feels relevant to young people. These VR films capture the real pressures and risks of knife crime in a way that resonates."

Linda Crawford, Head of Enfield Youth Justice Service, shared "Addressing knife crime with young people means overcoming fear, distrust, and deeply ingrained norms. Cornerstone VR's VR-enabled films are creating a powerful, interactive way to educate, engage, and equip young people and the adults around them with the tools to promote safer decisions."

Serena Hadi, Head of Operations and Practice at Cornerstone VR, explained how the VR series seeks to fill this gap: "Statistics alone often fail to communicate the visceral reality of knife crime. We wanted to create a series that allows our users to understand the scope of this societal issue affecting young people every day."

Mohammed Hussain, Managing Director of Cornerstone VR added "Our ultimate aim is to help children and young people make more informed decisions, and to have the support from those around them to do so. We are extremely grateful to our collaborators for their input in making these films as realistic and impactful as possible."

Cornerstone VR drives impactful change through its flagship VR programme, empowering professionals and caregivers to deliver enhanced care and support to individuals of all ages.

Learn more: www.cornerstonevr.co.uk/knife-crime

