New Visualisation of Covid-19 Available From Fusion Medical Animation

LONDON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help the fightback against the current Coronavirus outbreak, labs across the globe at the forefront of the scientific response have been sharing genomes and protein structures in open access databases.

Therefore, using the latest research available, Fusion Medical Animation have been able to create a 3D visual and animation of covid-19. This visual is available (for no charge) to anyone who might have a use for it. Please credit Fusion Medical Animation. If you'd like a high-resolution image or animation please email: fiona.day@fusionanimation.co.uk.