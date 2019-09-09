New uni-ball Study Reveals That Using Creativity as Therapy Can Substantially Improve Students' Mental Health and Wellbeing

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The simple acts of drawing and writing could be the key to relieving the student stress crisis, a new study has found. Recent research[1], commissioned by www.GoCreativeEscape.co.uk, revealed that nearly 87% of students in the UK agreed that using 'creativity as therapy' (e.g. colouring, drawing or writing to escape the stresses of everyday life) has helped improve their mental health and wellbeing.

Focussing on simplistic creativity in the present moment can provide immediate distraction from negative emotion, and instead enhance balance and flow – similar to that of a meditative state. 61% of students also said that using creativity as therapy has helped them feel more balanced, whilst 60% said they felt more motivated, and 55% more positive about themselves as a result.

With 42% of students reporting that they suffer stress, anxiety or depression on a daily basis, and a further 36% experiencing it weekly, www.GoCreativeEscape.co.uk aims to improve students' mental health and lower their stress levels. Developed by Mitsubishi Pencil Co, under their brand uni-ball, this innovative microsite provides them with the tools to be more creative. In fact, 62% of students reported that their own creative skills had improved as a result of completing the 'Creative Escapes' exercises hosted on the site.

Working with some of the UK's finest creative writers and artists, including Ella Johnston, Louise Allen and Scott Walker, www.GoCreativeEscape.co.uk features an extensive number of short, inspirational video tutorials and easy to follow, quick creative exercises for all capabilities. All are available free to view or download.

Ella Johnston, artist, illustrator and brand ambassador to uni-ball, comments: "Students today face a multitude of different stresses to previous generations. As well as academic pressures, this is a generation that tends to spend more time plugged into technology, and less time experiencing the real world.

"Creativity is a form of mindfulness that offers a welcome escape from too much screen time. It is also the ideal antidote to relieve the pressures associated with an academic career – especially at this time of year when many students are going to university and leaving home for the first time. Our survey highlights the very real link between using creativity as therapy, and emotional well-being."

[1] SurveyMonkey, 3,662 students, May 2019

SOURCE uni-ball