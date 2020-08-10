New Testing Methods Help Ease Diagnostic Burdens in Healthcare

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare systems come under severe pressure from the pandemic, significant changes to their infrastructure are required. In particular, technological changes to transform service delivery and scale up the utilization of digital systems are key factors that currently lacking. In addition, effective and mass testing is necessary to come up with a proper plan to reduce case numbers. Now, various companies from a vast field of industries, including biotechs, medical device manufacturers, tech conglomerates and others have all made various announcements of products or services related to the pandemic, with testing kits playing a key role. Developments have been made in the testing segment, as diagnostic testing has improved over the course of the last several months. By test type, the rapid antigen test is likely to hold a substantial market share in 2020. Antigen assays are also usually more cost-effective when compared to either molecular or culture techniques. And, overall, the global rapid test kit market for the viral pandemic is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Todos Medical Ltd. (OTC: TOMDF), Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD)

New York is a good example of how excessive testing can influence policy. In recent days, Governor Cuomo talked about the need for strong testing protocols for schools, when students first return or if an outbreak were to happen in a classroom. "We have more testing than any other state. The data has to say it's safe to reopen, and then you need plan for every school district, every school, to have the testing in place, to have the protocols in place," the Governor explained. "There's no secret to how a virus spreads - this is mathematics, this is science and this is a function of our behavior, which we see reflected in the daily numbers. New Yorkers worked hard to change our behavior and bring the numbers down to the levels we have been holding at through our phased reopening."

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) announced breaking news last week regarding, "sales of more than $550,000 for the month of July. Sales were driven by 3D Med ANDis auto-extraction machine and 3D Med RNA extraction reagent purchases by US CLIA laboratories ramping up RT-PCR testing capacity. During July, Todos billed laboratory partners in Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, addressing areas where cases of COVID-19 have recently surged.

'I'm pleased to report the recognition of COVID-19 test revenue and the momentum established by entering into key strategic partnerships with medtech industry leaders in the United States,' said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos. "Our go-to-market strategy involves increasing our install base of 3D Med extraction systems that leads to ongoing reagent purchases with labs that are steadily increasing their testing capacity. From there, as our customers see the value in the quality and the speed of turnaround times for delivery; we believe they will seek to purchase additional products, including swab/viral transport media and our highly accurate qPCR test kits.'

Mr. Commissiong continued 'The next phase of growth that we are seeing increasing demand for in August is our more comprehensive end-to-end packages, including RNA auto-extraction and RT-PCR machine and all the consumables required to run RT-PCR testing. There is a clear focus on adding testing capacity in the US heading into the fall season. CLIA Labs are looking for alternatives to existing established players in the market who are struggling to provide reliable delivery of machines and consumables for PCR testing, putting labs in a position where they cannot timely deliver for their clients. Being able to deliver quickly and consistently is how we are beginning to take US market share at a time when there is an increasing national focus in the US on increasing COVID testing capacity and reducing turnaround times. We intend to vigorously expand our customer base, as well as add complementary best-in-breed COVID testing products, such as antibody and antigen testing products, so that labs may provide more comprehensive solutions for their customers. We believe there is meaningful opportunity for Todos to add significant testing capacity to the U.S. healthcare system for COVID-19 as well as for other diseases, and we intend to vigorously pursue multiple products and disease categories.'

For information related to Todos Medical's COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit www.todoscovid.com"

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Todos Medical Ltd. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1kJOGklsfM

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) reported back in May that is has finalized a process development and manufacturing agreement with Biogen Inc. based on the letter of intent that the companies announced in March. Under the agreement Biogen will perform process development activities and specified manufacturing and process transfer services to enable commercial supply of Vir's SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies. "Biogen's world-class cell line and process development expertise is a tremendous asset as we work with great urgency to develop our antibody candidates, including employing technology that is designed to maximize the yield of each manufacturing batch produced," said Michael Kamarck, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Vir. "The willingness of both Vir and Biogen to begin work before the definitive agreement was in place exemplifies our shared commitment to working in unconventional ways in the interest of the public good, and mutual recognition that bringing these therapies to people at the speed and scale that is needed requires the combined resources of multiple collaboration partners and significant manufacturing capacity."

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced last week that the Phase 3 study of its mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against COVID-19 has begun dosing participants. The Phase 3 study, called the COVE (Coronavirus Efficacy) study, is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "We are pleased to have started the Phase 3 COVE study," said Stephane Bancel, CEO at Moderna. "We are grateful to the efforts of so many inside and outside the company to get us to this important milestone. We are indebted to the participants and investigators who now begin the work of the COVE study itself. We look forward to this trial demonstrating the potential of our vaccine to prevent COVID-19, so that we can defeat this pandemic."

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) announced back in June positive interim clinical data of INO-4800, its vaccine candidate against novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), from the first two Phase 1 clinical trial cohorts. In addition, INO-4800 has been selected to participate in a non-human primate (NHP) challenge study as part of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed, a new national program aiming to provide substantial quantities of safe, effective vaccine for Americans by January 2021. Furthermore, INOVIO has expanded its Phase 1 trial to add older participants in additional cohorts and plans to initiate a Phase 2/3 efficacy trial this summer upon regulatory concurrence. Dr. J. Joseph Kim, President and CEO of INOVIO, said, "INOVIO would like to thank all of the trial participants and the investigator staff who have made this trial possible. We are very encouraged by the positive interim safety and preliminary cellular and humoral immune response results to date as well as the inclusion of INO-4800 in Operation Warp Speed. We are also pleased that INO-4800 vaccination abrogated viral replication in the lungs of mice challenged with SARS-CoV-2. We look forward to urgently advancing INO-4800, as it is the only nucleic-acid based vaccine that is stable at room temperature for more than a year and does not require to be frozen in transport or for years of storage, which are important factors when implementing mass immunizations to battle the current pandemic."

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced earlier last month additional data on remdesivir, an investigational antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19, adding to the available body of knowledge on treatment outcomes with remdesivir. The data are being presented at the Virtual COVID-19 Conference as part of the 23rd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2020: Virtual) and include a comparative analysis of the Phase 3 SIMPLE-Severe trial and a real-world retrospective cohort of patients with severe COVID-19. In this analysis, remdesivir was associated with an improvement in clinical recovery and a 62 percent reduction in the risk of mortality compared with standard of care – an important finding that requires confirmation in prospective clinical trials. Separate subgroup analyses from the Phase 3 SIMPLE-Severe trial, including an evaluation of the safety and efficacy of remdesivir across different racial and ethnic patient subgroups treated in the United States, found that traditionally marginalized racial or ethnic groups treated with remdesivir in this study experienced similar clinical outcomes as the overall patient population in the study.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For todos medical ltd. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has signed a six-month agreement with the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com has agreed to five million restricted shares, FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com