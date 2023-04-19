New Technology & Software Advancements Drastically Improving Drone Applications for Tactical Surveillance Activities

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone is a flying robot or aircraft that can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously using software in its integrated system and onboard sensors and GPS. Drones are also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Drones have become essential in many industries around the globe and have been shown to be extremely useful in critical situations. In addition, connectivity enhances their versatility and capacity to reach the most remote areas and act as an effective problem-solving aid. Drones play an important role in emergency and rescue work. Due to these increasing applications of emergency drones, market growth is up-surging. Market research provider Fact.MR reports the global emergency drone market is estimated at USD4,885 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. Drones were initially used to obtain accurate data and photographs to aid in decision-making for military and defense applications. However, drones are now used in many different industries and applications because to technical improvement, says the press release. Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

It continued saying that the keys to market growth are: "The global emergency drone market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 13.1% and be valued at USD16,729.8 million by 2033; The market witnessed 11.6% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022; Under type, rotary wing emergency drone dominated the market and are valued at USD2,623.2 million in 2023; North America and Europe dominated the market with 30.1% and 31.4% market share in 2022; By end user, disaster management application is likely to represent 23.1% market share in 2023; and Emergency drone sales due to hybrid wing type is expected gain market share of 25.4% in 2023. Many industries, research institutions and start-ups started working on emergency drone due to increasing demand and investment from government regarding use of drones in disaster response management programs."

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) BREAKING NEWS: Draganfly's UAV Platform Added to AgileMesh's Wireless Surveillance Product Line - Incorporating Draganfly's UAV Platform into AgileMesh's product line will ensure emergency responders have access to a highly advanced tool that can improve situational awareness and enable swift deployment during critical incidents - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that AgileMesh, Inc . will add Draganfly's UAV Platform to its wireless surveillance product line, resulting in meaningful enhancements to communication capabilities for emergency personnel.

Draganfly's UAV Platform and AgileMesh's wireless surveillance solutions will combine to equip emergency responders with an advanced tool for improved situational awareness and swift deployment during critical incidents. This agreement will facilitate improved public safety by enabling emergency personnel to respond quickly and effectively to critical incidents, ultimately saving time and lives.

AgileMesh develops portable, on-scene, live-streaming, wireless video surveillance, and data communications technology for public safety applications, including tactical, overt, and covert operations, at special events for monitoring and crowd control, and any location that requires surveillance where it didn't previously exist. Non-technical users can quickly deploy their technology to improve situational awareness and decision-making. AgileMesh equipment is used by law enforcement (SWAT, investigative units, etc.), fire departments, VIP protection details, OEMCs, and military entities.

Draganfly's UAV technology features custom payloads designed for diverse applications. Integrating with AgileMesh's wireless surveillance solutions will allow Draganfly's public safety drones to enhance their capabilities for specific applications such as law enforcement, fire-EMS, homeland security, and loss prevention applications.

"We are pleased to add Draganfly's cutting-edge drone technology into our product line as an option for enhancing the management and response process for emergency personnel during incidents.," said Bill Dickerson, co-founder and CTO of AgileMesh. "This addition adds another surveillance asset, providing necessary situational awareness at the incident."

"AgileMesh adding our technology to their surveillance product line will help make sure emergency personnel have access to the technology they need to increase situational awareness," said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. "This agreement will help reduce the need to put personnel in high-risk situations and revolutionize how public safety agencies communicate during critical situations." CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at: https://draganfly.com/news/

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed here. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations website at abc.xyz/investor on April 25, 2023 to view the earnings release before the conference call.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 190,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced Google Cloud is integrating the newly launched L4 GPU and Vertex AI to accelerate the work of companies building a rapidly expanding number of generative AI applications.

Google Cloud, with its announcement of G2 virtual machines available in private preview today, is the first cloud services provider to offer NVIDIA's L4 Tensor Core GPU. Additionally, L4 GPUs will be available with optimized support on Vertex AI, which now supports building, tuning and deploying large generative AI models.

Developers can access the latest state-of-the-art technology available to help them get new applications up and running quickly and cost-efficiently. The NVIDIA L4 GPU is a universal GPU for every workload, with enhanced AI video capabilities that can deliver 120x more AI-powered video performance than CPUs, combined with 99% better energy efficiency.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently unveiled the newest version of its Switchblade® 300 rapidly deployable loitering missile system. The Switchblade 300 Block 20 builds on Block 10C's battle-proven performance with new operational features and significant performance and capability improvements.

Switchblade 300 Block 20 is portable, lightweight, and easy to operate, requiring only a single operator. The new tablet-based Fire Control System allows operators to easily train, plan, and execute missions. Operation of the system is further simplified by offering an integrated control directly onto the launcher tube.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and Arm recently announced a multigeneration agreement to enable chip designers to build low-power compute system-on-chips (SoCs) on the Intel 18A process. The collaboration will focus on mobile SoC designs first, but allow for potential design expansion into automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), data center, aerospace and government applications. Arm® customers designing their next-generation mobile SoCs will benefit from leading-edge Intel 18A process technology, which delivers new breakthrough transistor technologies for improved power and performance, and from IFS's robust manufacturing footprint that includes U.S.- and EU-based capacity.

"There is growing demand for computing power driven by the digitization of everything, but until now fabless customers have had limited options for designing around the most advanced mobile technology," said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corporation. "Intel's collaboration with Arm will expand the market opportunity for IFS and open up new options and approaches for any fabless company that wants to access best-in-class CPU IP and the power of an open system foundry with leading-edge process technology."

