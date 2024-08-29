New Survey: The Restaurant Industry Proud and Passionate Despite Society's Lack of Recognition

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmo, Sweden's largest community for the restaurant industry, has recently conducted an extensive market survey among its members. The survey, which gathered responses from hundreds of professionals within the industry, reveals a strong sense of pride and community among those working in the sector. At the same time, it highlights a significant challenge: many outside the industry take it for granted and underestimate its importance.

The results speak for themselves:

92% of respondents express pride in working in the restaurant industry.

of respondents express pride in working in the restaurant industry. The most rewarding aspects are their colleagues, interactions with guests, and the opportunity to work with their passion.

81% feel a strong sense of community within the industry, with colleagues and personal development being crucial factors for staying in the profession.

feel a strong sense of community within the industry, with colleagues and personal development being crucial factors for staying in the profession. 76% believe there are sufficient opportunities for development within the industry.

believe there are sufficient opportunities for development within the industry. Meanwhile, 39% feel that people outside the industry view their work negatively.

In Sweden, approximately 200,000 people work in the restaurant industry, a sector that, despite its size and significance, is often met with prejudice and misunderstanding.

Common reactions from others when professionals talk about their work include comments like "What are you going to do next?", "Isn't it tough?", and "When are you going to get a real job?" – questions that signal a lack of recognition of the profession as a long-term career path. Despite these prejudices, the survey shows that there is a deep passion and strong commitment within the industry.

"It is clear that there is enormous pride and community within the restaurant industry," says Johan Mårtensson from Unmo. "But at the same time, there is frustration that the profession is often seen as something temporary or less valuable. We want to highlight the passion and skill that daily contributes to creating amazing experiences. It's time for the public to recognise the enormous importance of the industry."

The survey also shows a strong desire within the industry to drive change. Many are calling for improvements in wages, work contracts, and a reduction in stress levels. At the same time, personnel management, finding the right talent, and time constraints are some of the biggest challenges for those running businesses.

"At Unmo, we see this as an opportunity not only to continue strengthening cohesion within the industry but also to make visible the fantastic community that already exists today," says Nathalie Jörnheim, Community Manager at Unmo. "We want to be a force for positive change and show that the restaurant industry is full of career opportunities, broad expertise, and creativity – an incredibly important sector for society that deserves to be appreciated for what it is."

Unmo continues its work to strengthen the industry's reputation through various initiatives and features on its platform, with the goal of changing the general perception of the restaurant world and encouraging more people to see it as a long-term and valuable career path.

For more information about the survey, Unmo, or to arrange an interview with one of our community members, kindly use contact details below.

Adam Mikkelsen

Communications Manager

adam.mikkelsen@unmo.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: