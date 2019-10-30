New Survey Crowns Chocolate Cake Nation's Favourite as Bake Off Champions It for Final

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent survey has confirmed that the nation is cuckoo for cocoa, revealing that 21% of home bakers choose chocolate cake as their favourite cake to bake and 45% crowning the chocolate chip cookie as their favourite biscuit.

Cementing chocolate's place at the top, the survey also showed that 78% of home bakers have made chocolate chip cookies and 73% of home bakers have made a chocolate cake – with the two bakes proving to be the most popular bakes from both the cake and biscuit categories.