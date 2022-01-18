New Study Links Diet to COVID-19 Symptom Severity

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You really are what you eat according to a new study, which reveals how the severity of COVID-19 symptoms depends on your dietary intake. Early on in the pandemic, the CDC warned that obesity was a major risk factor for severe COVID-19 symptoms, which is now backed by scientific evidence. The study , which was conducted by the Universidad de Guadalajara, adults who regularly consumed more legumes, cereals, bread, and grains had less severe COVID-19 symptoms. This study demonstrates the importance of healthy dietary choices in managing infections, something that companies such as Plantable (NEO:PLBL) are passionate about. Others like Else Nutrition (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF), The Very Good Food Company (TSXV:VERY) (NASDAQ:VGFC), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR) (NYSE:QSR), and Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) are working on healthier food alternatives.

Plantable Health Inc. (NEO:PLBL) is a clinically supported lifestyle change program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. On December 31, the company successfully closed its IPO , generating gross proceeds of C$4.5 million at a price of C$0.40 per share. The company will direct the proceeds from the IPO into sales, marketing, clinical trials, working capital, and technology development.

In 2022, Plantable's key priorities include expanding its direct-to-consumer business by strengthening e-commerce and establishing partnership B2B2C distribution channels once clinical trials have concluded. The company also plans to launch a CPG line of healthy plant-based staples including sauces, snacks, spices and condiments designed to facilitate the Plantable lifestyle.

"The IPO is a critical milestone enabling us to scale operations, and to support present and future clinical trials to clinically prove our effective solution for long-term behavior change. With plant-based nutrition, one-on-one coaching and a lifestyle platform at our core, our mission is to put an end to unnecessary chronic disease, bringing joy to people's lives through optimal health and wellbeing," said Plantable's CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia.

Plantable is working with a five member Board of Directors consisting of Nadja Pinnavaia as the Founder, CEO, and Director, David Kopp as the strategic media advisor, Dr. Jason Campagna as the Clinical advisor, Peter Hughes as the lead director, and Elisa Udaskin as the strategic CPG advisor.

This team of directors has expertise in areas of business, marketing, corporate partnerships, and clinical trials. Plantable will tap into its directors' diverse expertise to support the company's growth in the next phase of the company.

For more information about Plantable Health Inc. (NEO:PLBL), click here .

Plant-Based Companies Record Significant Milestones as Year Ends

Else Nutrition (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) received the World Plant Based 2021 Award after its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers ranked as the Best Dairy Product Alternative. The product has received overwhelming support and positive testimonials from mothers. In addition, the product was previously ranked as the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2022 and also won the Good Housekeeping Parenting Award for 2021. The company also realized strong growth in product sales, leading to the establishment of a dedicated U.S. office located at 501 W. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio.

The Very Good Food Company (TSXV:VERY) (NASDAQ:VGFC) reported record sales in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Following its e-commerce commercials for Thanksgiving alternatives, the company received 5,795 orders in the US and Canada marking a 178% increase in orders for a similar period in 2020. More customers bought the limited edition Stuffed Beast and products from The Very Good Butcher more than they did in 2020. This is encouraging results for the company, as it works towards making plant-based foods more accessible.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) completed the acquisition of Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. for $10 billion. Thecla Sweeney is also joining the company's Board of Directors as an independent member starting January 1, 2022. Ms. Sweeny will replace Carlos Sicupira who will retire on December 31, 2021. She brings to Restaurant Brands International a great wealth of knowledge in Canadian retail, logistics and distribution, government and regulation issues, and human resources and compensation.

Bjorn Oste, co-founder and Board member of Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) will be stepping down as a member of the Board of Directors of the company, effective December 31, 2021, prompting changes to Oatly's Board of Directors. Bjorn, who served as a non-executive board member for five years, will be leaving the company to pursue other interests. With his departure, Oatly's Board of Directors will consist of 12 members – 10 of whom are independent board members.

Today's consumer is concerned about their health and well-being and is turning to plant-based solutions to improve their lifestyle, creating a significant opportunity for companies such as Plantable which are already delivering strong value to consumers.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Plantable

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnews.com

+1(561)325-8757





SOURCE Microsmallcap.com