New Study From ReduceMyExcess Reveals the Secret on How to Find the Cheapest Car Hire Deal this Summer

GUILDFORD, England, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from ReduceMyExcess, a car hire excess insurance provider, uncovers which car hire companies offer the lowest prices and, more importantly, the best times to book.

How Timing Affects Car Hire Cost

ReduceMyExcess recorded the cost of hiring a car from six leading car companies twice daily ahead of a 14-day trip in July 2025. The study secured online quotes for a 40-year-old UK resident collecting a Compact (Class C) car from Barcelona airport, with no optional extras or excess waivers. The objective was to determine optimal times and day for booking, the best advance booking period and the cheapest car hire provider.

Which provider is typically cheapest?

For price conscious customers, Alamo provided the lowest average price of £568.54. In contrast, Sixt ranks the most expensive with an average of nearly £100 more at £657.74. The significant variation demonstrates the importance of comparing multiple rental providers considering company reviews alongside price.

# Company Lowest Average Price 1 Alamo £568.54 2 Europcar (T2) £572.18 3 Europcar (T1) £574.53 4 Enterprise £603.09 5 Avis £623.37 6 Hertz £640.63 7 Sixt £652.73

Which provider had the best individual price?

Prices offered by a single provider varied significantly reinforcing how price research is key. Europcar offered the lowest rate at £429.77 but it rose to £735.96 on some occasions – a difference of over £300. Meanwhile Sixt, ranged from £576.68 to £730.27.

Customers loyal to a single rental provider should check the price spectrum to check where their quote falls in this range. As service remains unchanged regardless of price, this prevents overpaying and ensures value for money.

# Company Lowest Recorded Price Highest Recorded Price Range 1 Europcar (T1 & T2) £429.77 £735.96 £306.19 2 Alamo £434.04 £695.12 £261.08 3 Hertz £465.37 £703.93 £238.56 4 Avis £506.57 £805.31 £298.74 5 Enterprise £556.96 £662.15 £105.19 6 Sixt £576.68 £730.27 £153.59

Which provider's prices were most stable?

Understanding provider's price stability is also essential to securing the best deal. Low volatility means prices fluctuate less, reducing the chance of booking at the wrong moment. A provider with stable pricing allows for more confident budgeting as sudden price hikes should be minimal.

# Company Volatility (Standard Deviation) 1 Enterprise £23.71 2 Sixt £42.70 3 Hertz £47.64 4 Alamo £48.21 5 Europcar T2 £75.21 6 Europcar T1 £76.05 7 Avis £83.04

Enterprise had the most stable pricing, fluctuating by only £23.71, making it ideal for those who prefer predictable costs. Europcar, whilst offering the lowest individual price, had one of the most volatile price ranges. This means that although good deals do exist, they are rare and unpredictable. Customers loyal to Europcar must check frequently to take advantage of the low rates. Alamo struck a balance with the lowest average price and a moderate fluctuation of £48.21 – a reliable middle-ground option.

Prices vary by time of day, as well as day of the week

Timing is crucial for securing the best car hire price as rates move depending on when you book. Even with limited provider options, being strategic can make a difference. For Alamo, known for its low average price and moderate stability, booking on a Friday afternoon can increase the chances of a good deal. Europcar, although more volatile, tends to offer better rates on Thursday evenings.

Company Best Time of Day Best Day of Week Alamo Afternoon Friday Europcar Terminal 2 Afternoon (by just £0.06) Friday Europcar Terminal 1 Afternoon Thursday Enterprise Morning Tuesday Avis Afternoon Tuesday Hertz Morning Thursday Sixt Afternoon Sunday

Prices Begin to Fall 100 Days Before Collection

Planning ahead is important but booking too far in advance may lead to higher costs. The study discovered that prices across all six providers began to fall 100 days before collection. However, waiting until the last minute is risky as prices may rise again. For the best chance of savings, book within the 100-day window but not too late.

Other Ways to Save

Beyond booking on the right day at the right time, there are other ways to keep the cost of hiring a car down:

Book Car Hire Excess Insurance in Advance

Excess waivers offered at the rental desk are often more expensive and provide less coverage. Choosing an independent company like ReduceMyExcess could save you up to €289.16.

Take Accessories from Home

Taking essentials like satnavs and child car seats from home can help avoid additional fees. Most airlines allow you to check child car seats into the hold at no extra cost but confirm this with your airline in advance.

Collect the Car Away from the Airport

Getting a taxi or public transportation to a car hire firm located away from the airport , could mean you don't have to pay for premium location surcharges.

Jon Rebuck from ReduceMyExcess states, "Our goal is to help customers save on car hire. By understanding pricing trends, people can make smarter and informed decisions ahead of the summer holidays".

This study highlights the importance of research in securing the best car hire deal, given the significant price differences between providers. By understanding the lowest average price, price fluctuations and stability, customers can avoid overpaying – even when loyal to single company. Booking at the right time, based on provider-specific price trends, further enhances savings and promises better value.

