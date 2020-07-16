New Self Bag Drop Solution at Tokyo International Airport Haneda

With the revolutionary Materna IPS system Flex.Go, TKK has installed an innovative baggage conveyor system in the futuristic departure hall of the new terminal building. The self-service solution reflects the design language and specific requirements of the airport and offers passengers a pleasant and efficient travel experience. Materna IPS self bag drop units provide a simple and quick way for passengers to drop off and insert luggage into the baggage handling system. Functions such as fully automated baggage classification, weighing and scanning will help to ensure that luggage can be dropped off within seconds. In addition, Materna IPS and TKK will be integrating the solution into the planned One ID biometric journey at Tokyo International Airport (HANEDA) to create a truly seamless travel experience.

Dr. Georg Oschmann, Managing Director Materna IPS, emphasizes that Materna IPS are honored to bring the latest technology in passenger processing to Tokyo International Airport (HANEDA), which is the main gateway to and from Japan and one of the most modern airports in the world. He confirms that everybody involved is excited about this project that has created a unique experience and a new state of the art.

With implementing the major project at Tokyo International Airport (HANEDA), Materna IPS continues its market entry in Japan and is expanding its international growth.

Materna IPS (Intelligent Passenger Solutions) as one of the most renowned suppliers for airports and airlines around the world, delivers solutions for automated passenger handling at airports. In addition to the European market, Materna's Intelligent Passenger Solutions portfolio also has a focus on the North-American market with its own subsidiary in Orlando (Florida) as well as the Indian and Japanese market.

Materna IPS is part of the Materna group, that currently employs more than 2,300 people around the world and generated sales of 323,8 million euros in 2019. Materna covers the entire service spectrum of a full-service provider in the premium segment: from consultation and implementation through to operations. Materna advises and assists companies and the public sector in all aspects of digitization and provides tailor-made technologies for agile, flexible and secure IT. Its customers include IT organizations and user departments in companies and the public sector.

