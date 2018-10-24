New Security System Delivers 36% Reduction in Staff Injuries for Post Office

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Morphean's threat detection platform integrates with existing response system to increase staff safety and protect ATMs over three-year period

An integrated security system that includes new IP cameras and two-way audio technology has seen the rate of injuries as a result of attacks on Post Office staff decline by 36% in just three years. This follows the deployment of a sophisticated monitoring and intelligent threat detection platform from Morphean, a Video Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS) innovator, which has helped keep staff safe and protected ATMs from attack.



Post Office is responsible for the safety of 14,500 workers in 11,600 branches. The very nature of its combined service offering, and the fact branches are often located in rural areas, means it is a prime target for thieves. Opportunistic attacks on staff and equipment, and the use of expanding gas to break open ATM machines, is not uncommon.

The Post Office security team wanted to build on its existing threat intelligence and response system, Grapevine, with a network of IP cameras and two-way audio systems. Axis Communications cameras, microphones and speakers, connected to the Morphean Platform and hosted in the cloud, were installed in pilot branches by Kings Secure Technologies. Now that trial implementations have been completed, the team plans to expand coverage rapidly.

The built-in intelligence of the Morphean Platform means staff can monitor footage for suspicious behaviour, such as individuals loitering near an ATM, and issue an alert to security teams who can decide on the appropriate course of action. If it's someone trying to find their wallet, no action is taken; if a crime is in progress, police will be notified along with video footage.

"The safety of our staff is our number one priority," says Physical Security Manager for Post Office, Mark Dinsdale. "Officers value the easy access to help and now report feeling much safer at work thanks to the new technology we are deploying."

Paul Ottley, Account Director at Kings Secure Technologies, states: "Footage goes straight to the Morphean cloud and is fully encrypted end-to-end. This means that even if criminals attempt to destroy on-site technology, recordings of any incidents are secured in a manner that is admissible as evidence. It's a simple solution that is flexible and fully compliant with regulations such as the GDPR."

