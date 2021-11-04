New Research Shows That A Healthy Blood Glucose Or Cholesterol Level Can Be Achieved By Taking Just One Heaped Teaspoon Of Wholegrain Mustard A Day

The study, which was funded by Tracklements, investigated the effects of consuming a daily heaped teaspoon of wholegrain mustard over a 12-week period. It showed that from a total of 42 participants, 86% saw a significant drop in their blood glucose and/or cholesterol level, compared to only 14% who showed no positive response to the Tracklements mustard used in the study.

While blood glucose reductions were observed amongst 24% of participants, a much greater reduction of 46% was found in three participants who were deemed pre-diabetic at the start of the study. Fasting blood cholesterol levels were also statistically significantly reduced in the responders who saw a 10% reduction in their levels towards the safe upper limit for total cholesterol. This is a promising downward trend for this high-risk group for cardiovascular disease and mirrors a similar cholesterol reduction seen by those following a low-fat diet.

The hypothesis from these findings could be that if the same approach was replicated across the UK, where approximately seven million people are believed to be in a pre-diabetic state, some 525,000 people potentially may benefit.

All participants, who were aged between 40-70 years old and either overweight or clinically obese, consumed the mustard either on a small cracker or by itself before bed each evening.

This helped ensure the uptake of the mustard, enhancing its various components and avoiding consumption during a mixed meal. Blood glucose and total cholesterol levels were checked three times: once prior to the start of the study, again at two weeks (to assess any short-term effect) and finally at 12 weeks. Without exception, all pre-diabetic subjects' fasting blood glucose levels returned to normal by the end of the study.

Dr Ruth Fairchild, Senior Lecturer at the Zero2Five Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University who led the study says: "Whilst more recent studies have focussed on using wholegrain mustard as a nutraceutical to reduce blood glucose and cholesterol levels, this is the first time that research of this type has been carried out, opening up the possibility for further research into the health benefits of wholegrain mustard amongst pre-diabetic patients. However, until further scientific evidence is presented, we advise caution with regards to those who are already being treated for diabetes, who should remain on any prescribed medication."

Mustard is a member of the large Brassica family of plants, which bears tiny, round, edible seeds, as well as edible leaves.

Tracklements wholegrain mustards are 100% natural, the health benefits highlighted by this research are due to the naturally present compounds and there are no additives or preservatives used. As with all their products, Tracklements make their mustard by hand, using only the very finest ingredients. The yellow mustard seed - Brassica or sinapis alba - is grown in East Anglia, while the brown seed - Brassica juncea AKA Indian mustard - comes from Canada, both are ground in traditional stone grinders, to preserve the essential oils, before being mixed with the very best British apple cider vinegar and left to mature in barrels for up to five days for a gloriously rounded flavour.

Based in Wiltshire, Tracklements is a traditional 'from scratch manufacturer' and one of very few UK manufacturing companies to achieve B Corp certification - the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Abiding to traditional recipes, with an underpinning principle to buy the best quality ingredients sourced locally wherever possible to ensure the products taste as good as, if not better than, homemade, Tracklements believe in business as a force for good, protecting the environment as they go. They're committed to make the most planet-friendly condiments you can buy minimising their environmental footprint through using recyclable packaging, their own water treatment facility, and over 10,000 square feet of solar panels, which enables the company to generate 100% renewable electricity that is also fed into the national grid at weekends through green energy company Good Energy.

Rooted in Wales with an international reach, Cardiff Metropolitan University is a globally focused institution with a strong reputation for our work with industry and professions. We deliver education, research and innovation in partnership with our students and leading industry employers. In working collaboratively, we help our students and staff make outstanding contributions to society, the economy and culture locally, nationally and globally.

