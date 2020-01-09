New PXG 0311 GEN3 Irons Deliver Explosive Performance & An Incredible Feel

PXG 0311 GEN3 Irons are made from top-quality 8620 soft carbon steel, selected for its strength and durability. This material is forged to tighten the grain structure and form the clubhead using five separate sets of tooling. The back surface is then CNC milled to create an incredibly precise, high-performance body design. GEN3 Irons also feature PXG's signature Perimeter Weighting Technology and milled grooves.

New Impact Reactor Technology consists of a DualCOR system that fuses a high-strength polymer outer core for structural stability with a soft polymer inner core that delivers maximum energy to the ball at impact. When paired with PXG's ultra-thin face, Impact Reactor Technology helps increase load time to increase distance and produce an incredible feel.

"With added distance, you've still got to have control," PGA TOUR winner Zach Johnson shared. "What I've seen out of GEN3 Irons, I have not seen out of any other iron. I got more distance with the same spin and the same optimal trajectory. That's perfection!"

GEN3 Irons also introduce an industry-leading Robotic Polishing process that virtually eliminates all inconsistencies in the sole and face geometries. The clubs are then finished using a new Satin Nickel/Chrome Plating process that helps improve the long-term wear and durability.

Presented in three collections – Tour (T), Players (P), and Xtreme Performance (XP) – PXG 0311 GEN3 Irons are designed to meet the needs of players at every level. For more information, visit www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

PXG was founded by American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons to produce some of the finest golf clubs in the world. PXG offers a full lineup of right and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters.

