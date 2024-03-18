New Purina study reveals 73% of pet owners view their pet as a best friend

89 per cent of respondents also revealed they identify their pet as a member of the family.

A poll of 2,000 UK pet owners commissioned by Purina has highlighted the unbreakable bond that owners have with their pets.

73 per cent of those surveyed have expressed that they class their pet as one of their best friends.

LONDON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half (53 percent) of the respondents in the survey indicated that they view their pet as a member of their family, similar to their own children. Claire Robinson-Davies, Corporate Communications Director for Purina UK and Ireland, said "At Purina, we experience and cherish this special bond every single day. It is truly heartening, yet not unexpected, to see that the majority of pet owners consider their beloved companions as part of their family. Pets bring immense joy and comfort to our lives, and we understand the profound impact they have on our overall well-being."

The personal bond between pet and owner extends to mental health; many pet parents also confide in their pets as they would with a best friend. A significant 79 percent of participants agreed that they engage in conversations with their pets as if they were human, seeking their companionship and even asking them questions or seeking advice. This highlights the important role that pets can play in providing emotional support and serving as a source of comfort for their owners' mental well-being.

The bond between pets and owners doesn't just include daily activities. When it comes to a family holiday, 48 per cent of pet owners take their pets with them. 4 per cent of these even make sure to take their pet abroad.

Claire Robinson-Davies also said, "Pet owners are making their pets a priority like they would any family member. They shape their schedule around them and include them in their activities. It shows that owners truly view them as a member of the family, which in turn, nurtures the bond between pets and their owners". For pet owners looking to develop their relationship with their pets further, Purina's website has a pet care & advice section, offering expert advice on caring for your furry best friend and developing that bond even further.

