New PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI House Heating Heat Pump to Launch on a Large Scale in Northern Europe

Mr. Fan said PHNIX plans to send product managers and technicians to Europe to provide technical training for the R32 product line to assist local business partners in marketing promotion and product application on a large scale. At the same time, PHNIX will also conduct a return visit to the first batch of R32 users to evaluate the application of R32 in different European climate conditions.

About PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI Heat Pump

PHNIX R32 HeroPlus Series with A+++ ErP Level: Reaching 60°C with exterior conditions at -30°C according to the PHNIX certified laboratory, the unit can work efficiently through floor heating, water fan coils or radiators for heating/cooling and hot water. When the target temperature is close to setpoint, the units will run at a lower frequency, and the temperature control accuracy can be as precise as 0.1°C.

Successfully Applied in Northern Europe: In the past year, PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI series have been successfully applied in the Nordic countries of Denmark and Sweden. At an ambient temperature of -25°C, PHNIX unit outlet water temperature reaches 55°. PHNIX R32 is stable and performs well in house heating applications.

PHNIX New 4G-DTU Remote Controller: PHNIX R32 HeroPlus Series with a 4G-DTU module inside the control board can connect to internet with 4G Mobile signal automatically. The heat pump data can be transferred to the cloud (server) for sellers and users to easily control the heat pump and check the unit's condition.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

