NEW MERMAID HAIR TREND IS TAKING THE WORLD BY STORM THIS SUMMER!

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the new limited edition Maui Moisture haircare collaboration with Disney's The Little Mermaid live action movie.

Hitting the big screen this month, the film features mermaids with enviably long & luscious hair leaving us all craving sleek and hydrated locks.

View PDF Maui Moisture x Disney Little Mermaid

Unlike other haircare brands, Maui Moisture features Aloe Vera & Coconut Water as its main ingredient rather than water, which makes it super nourishing from the start & the ultimate solution for dry hair in need of nourishment & hydration.

The limited sea-lection of vibrant mermaid inspired bottles includes:

Maui Moisture Colour Protection + Sea Minerals shampoo and conditioner, which deeply nourishes and moisturises strands to help strengthen and protect against colour fade. As well as Aloe Vera & Coconut Water, the formula harnesses the power of sea botanicals like Minerals, Algae, and Sea Kelp to give mermaid worthy coloured hair that's vibrant, smooth and shiny.

Maui Moisture Revive & Hydrate + Shea Butter shampoo and conditioner, which is a dream for anyone with dry, damaged or over styled hair. Formulated with Aloe Vera, Coconut Water, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil and Macadamia Oil, it's focused on intense hydration and moisture retention to help thick and thirsty hair feel softened, quenched and revived.

Maui Moisture Daily Hydration + Hibiscus Water shampoo and conditioner, a tropical fruity and floral blend with Aloe Vera, Coconut Water, Hibiscus, Passion Fruit and Watermelon helps to hydrate without leaving any residue or heaviness. The exotic formula is high in happy hair vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants helping fine hair to be moisturised, super shiny and bouncy.

Maui Moisture is an exciting sensorial range for hair, designed to transport you to a world of exotic scents, ingredients and rituals. Each unique tropical blend boost hair's natural beauty, heightens awareness of yours senses and helps to restore inner balance.

