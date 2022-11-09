New Lab Grown CVD Diamond Collection by Best Brilliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Brilliance, the acclaimed online jewelry retailer, has officially announced that its new CVD (chemical vapor deposition) lab grown diamond collection is now available for purchase on its online store. Lab grown diamonds have become increasingly popular in recent years as a green and ethical alternative to natural diamonds, and Best Brilliance stands once again at the forefront of this process.

"This is a major step for us as a leading diamond retailer, but more importantly for the diamond industry, towards being greener, more sustainable, and most importantly more affordable - without having to compromise on quality," commented Guy Mendel, CEO at Best Brilliance. "We are proud to be setting an example for the rest of the industry to follow. CVD diamonds are the future of diamond jewelry, and we invite everyone to take a look and be amazed by the new collection, already on display on our website."

CVD diamonds are lab grown, and they are created through a state-of-the-art process that includes temperature and atmospheric pressure in order to create high-quality diamonds. It is important to note that lab grown diamonds are as authentic as natural diamonds are, as they are made up of exactly the same material - with the only difference being the conditions in which they are created (in a lab instead of underground).

"When you buy Best Brilliance jewelry, whether lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, gemstone or any of the other items offered on our website, you can be sure that you are buying conflict-free, ethical jewelry on one hand, but not making a single compromise when it comes to beauty and quality on the other hand - and that is a guarantee," added Mendel.

About Best Brilliance

Founded in 2013, Best Brilliance has been leading a change in how the industry operates for the past years, thanks to its decades of experience, and setting the standard in terms of service, array, innovation and price. Customers can choose from hundreds of different rings, necklaces, bracelets and more on the retailer's online store, with free insured shipping and a specific certificate for every diamond or gemstone. Best Brilliance also offers customized jewelry, fitted to each client's taste in terms of color, shape, size and style. The Best Brilliance office in New York is also open to visitors by appointment.

