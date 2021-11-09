New INNCO Dossier Raises Major Questions On Anti-vaping Stance

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by the International Network of Nicotine Consumer Organisations (INNCO), raises major questions on the anti-vaping arguments of the WHO, and American businessman Mike Bloomberg.

WHO and Bloomberg have made clear their opposition to safer nicotine alternatives despite growing evidence of lower harm and efficacy for smoking cessation. In July, the two parties restated their joint position at the launch of the WHO's 8th Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic: Addressing New and Emerging Products.

The dossier, Bloomberg, the WHO and the Vaping Misinfodemic, contains statements and evidence from wide ranging sources including healthcare experts, leading academics, politicians, respected journalists and research organisations regarding safer nicotine alternatives to smoking.

The report calls for:

The formation of a global independent Tobacco Harm Reduction Working Group comprised of independent scientists, global health experts, specialist academics, and People Who Use Safer Nicotine (ex-smokers)

comprised of independent scientists, global health experts, specialist academics, and People Who Use Safer Nicotine (ex-smokers) Complete transparency in all tobacco control funding, grants and collaborations

A full independent and international review into current and past tobacco control dialogue

The dossier comes just a week after the Department of Health and Social Care announced that e-cigarettes could be prescribed on the NHS, a world first. It also coincides with the WHO-hosted 9th Conference of Parties (COP9), tobacco control's version of the United Nations COP26 conference on climate change where government delegations from around the world will meet virtually this year to discuss tobacco and nicotine policy under the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

SOURCE International Network of Nicotine Consumer Organisations (INNCO)