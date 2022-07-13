NEW INDUSTRY INITIATIVE HELPS TECH SERVICES BUSINESSES GO NET ZERO

LONDON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech services businesses can now take action on climate change, thanks to a new initiative built by industry associations techUK, TechNation and BIMA, working with the Good Business Charter and Net Zero Now. The Net Zero Tech Services Initiative makes it easier and more cost-effective for tech services businesses of all sizes to take action on the climate crisis.

The technology industry currently accounts for 2%-3% of global emissions, approximately 1.5 billion tonnes of CO2e2. Playing a key role in a sustainable future, this enables many more businesses to access the Initiative which includes:

An industry-wide protocol that provides a clear and consistent path for tech services businesses to reach Net Zero freely available at www.netzeronow.org/tech-services

A dedicated digital platform that supports firms on every step of the journey to calculate their carbon emissions, set targets, get tailored reduction plans and compensate for unavoidable emissions

that supports firms on every step of the journey to calculate their carbon emissions, set targets, get tailored reduction plans and compensate for unavoidable emissions Trusted Certification Marks to communicate your Net Zero status

The process of going Net Zero is seen by most SMEs as being expensive, time-consuming and complex3. Neil Ross Russell, Managing Director of Net Zero Now, said: "Digital services businesses have an enormous role to play in the transition of our economy to net zero, by reducing their own emissions, influencing their customers in other sectors, and building digital solutions that accelerate the transition."

Footnotes

1. Deloitte defines net zero as: 'Essentially, we reach net zero when the amount of carbon dioxide we add is no more than the amount taken away. These goals guide us to significantly reduce our absolute emissions and find ways to sequester any residual carbon emissions - so there's no net increase in CO 2'. According to the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to reach a state of net zero emissions for companies implies two conditions:

a. To achieve a scale of value-chain emission reductions consistent with the depth of abatement achieved in pathways that limit warming to 1.5°C with no or limited overshoot and;

b. To neutralise the impact of any source of residual emissions that remains unfeasible to be eliminated by permanently removing an equivalent amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

2. The tech industry's progress on carbon emissions has been mixed - New Media Statesman Group (newstatesmanmedia.com)

3. Broadway Initiative SMALL BUSINESS ADVICE ON NET ZERO, April 2021

For info contact: Susan on 07967 526586, susan@netzeronow.org

SOURCE Net Zero Now