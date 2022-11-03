New headquarters and senior appointments at Access Partnership

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a period of impressive growth, global tech policy firm Access Partnership has relocated its headquarters to a new, modern location in the heart of London. Based in Westminster, the new office space provides a large and welcoming environment for Access Partnership's staff and makes employee wellbeing a priority through features like mixed and collaborative working spaces, as well as recreational areas which include access to a roof terrace. The new amenities are an integral part of making Access Partnership a great place to work.

The company has seen an unprecedented level of worldwide growth in recent months, with a new office opening in Singapore and many senior level appointments bolstering Access Partnership's capabilities and expertise in tech policy. The appointments include Dr Samantha Torrance, who was previously a Senior Director at FTI Consulting. An economist and expert in fiscal policy, public sector institutional reform and policy consulting with an emerging markets focus - she joins our executive team as Head of Policy Implementation.

Hui Yi Lim joins as Director Strategic Economic Practice in Singapore. Prior to this role, Hui Yi worked at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), an economics and policy consultancy for government agencies and private sector companies, and at the Central Bank of Malaysia. In addition, as part of a quest to spearhead emerging talent, Ruvimbo Samanga has been appointed as an analyst recognised as one of the top 10 under 30 in African space industry.

"The move to the new office marks a period of successful contract wins in key areas across the globe", said Gregory Francis, CEO at Access Partnership. "Our teams have proven their expertise at the highest level and have delivered outstanding results for our clients. Investing in people and their wellbeing is of paramount importance to us and we aim to become an outstanding employer and a leading company to work for".

Access Partnership's impressive development continues as we look to further build out our global teams (see our latest vacancies here). Our new address is The Tower, Buckingham Green, Buckingham Gate, SW1E 6AS, but the contact details will remain the same.

