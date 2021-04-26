New Government Spin-out Company Sentinel Photonics Announces CEO

SALISBURY, England, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new spin-out company that provides novel laser detection and protection products for military users is pleased to announce the appointment of its CEO.

Chris Burgess became Sentinel Photonics first CEO on 19 April 2021 and follows the successful acquisition of funding for the company from the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA).

Chris' priority will be to guide Sentinel Photonics in its start-up phase to ensure delivery of its first product by the end of the year, and to seek additional investment into the company to help it to grow and development the next product line. This is Chris' first CEO appointment, and he joins the Sentinel team from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), where he worked alongside the Sentinel's CTO, Sean Tipper.

Having held several leadership positions within Dstl, Chris not only brings a wealth of experience in photonics and knowledge of the customer base, but also in business and project management. His 15-year career in Dstl has been spent conducting research and development into the protection of military sensors from laser threats. This has included laser-proof cameras, adaptive tuneable filters, eye protection for pilots, and more recently novel methods to detect and decode laser threats.

On his appointment, Chris said:

"It is a privilege to be leading this team. Having worked on laser protection within Dstl for more than 15 years, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to spin-out and exploit this amazing, life-saving, technology based on Dstl's Intellectual Property. Sentinel Photonics will deliver class-leading laser detection and protection products at a highly competitive price which, for the first time, will include protection for the dismounted soldier.

"I am very grateful to Ploughshare Innovations for providing the vehicle, guidance and support to take this mission-winning technology out of Dstl and make it a reality."

Rob Williamson, a Sentinel Photonics director and part of the Ploughshare Innovations team responsible for spinning out the company said:

"Chris will be a great asset to the company. I've worked with him while Sentinel Photonics was being established and he has proven himself to be a fantastic figurehead for Sentinel with his drive and infectious enthusiasm, coupled with his deep knowledge of the technical and customer landscape."

Notes to editors

Sentinel Photonics

Sentinel Photonics provides laser detection and protection systems to military and homeland security users. Its products protect both users and equipment from laser threats to prevent loss of life and improve battlefield and mission effectiveness. It employs cutting edge technologies invented and developed at the UK government's world-renowned Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) to develop products that give end users an additional layer of defence in the Electro Optics environment.

