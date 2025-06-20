New Global Aesthetics Report: A Shift Towards Facial Surgery Globally as Eyelid Ranks Top Procedure

Aesthetic Procedures Close to 38 Million in 2024.

MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released the results of its annual Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures at the ISAPS Olympiad World Congress in Singapore, showing more than 17.4 million procedures performed by plastic surgeons and 20.5 non-surgical procedures. Over the last four years, the overall increase is 42.5%.

Aesthetic Procedures

ISAPS Global Survey

Eyelid surgery, for the first time, was the most common surgical procedure in 2024, replacing liposuction, with 2.1 million, followed by liposuction, breast augmentation, scar revision, and rhinoplasty. The most popular non-surgical procedures were botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid (filler), hair removal, non-surgical skin tightening, and chemical peels.

Most face and head procedures showed growth from the previous year, with more than 7.4 million procedures and a 4.3% increase. Top procedures were eyelid surgery with more than 2.1 million and a 13.4% increase, rhinoplasty with 1 million procedures and a 10% decrease, and fat grafting – face 0.9 million and a 19.2% increase. There were 3.9 million breast procedures (-14.1%) and 6 million body and extremities procedures (-14.8%).

Liposuction was still the most common surgical procedure for women, followed by eyelid surgery and breast augmentation. Eyelid surgery was again the most popular surgical procedure among men, followed by gynecomastia and scar revision.

Most breast augmentations (54% of the total), rhinoplasties (60.1%), and external genital surgery (48.4%) took place on 18–34-year-olds, whereas botulinum toxin injectables were most popular among those aged 35–50 (47.0% of the total). Liposuction and non-surgical fat reduction were distributed quite evenly among both age groups.

Botulinum toxin remained the most common non-surgical procedure for both men and women and among all age groups, with 7.8 million procedures performed by plastic surgeons worldwide. In second place, hyaluronic acid procedures increased by 5.2% to 7.8 million.

Commenting on the global results, Dr. Amin Kalaaji, Chair of the ISAPS Global Survey Committee and plastic surgeon in Norway, said, "Our report now includes data on 'Mommy Makeover' and other combined procedures, scar revision, hand rejuvenation with fat grafting, buccal fat removal, inverted nipple correction, dimple creation, and other outer genital surgery."

Once again, the US performed the most procedures with over 6.1 million, followed by Brazil with 3.1 million (which is first in surgical procedures), and Japan.

