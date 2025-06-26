New fundraising app Givr wants to restore the UK's reputation as the most generous country on earth

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Givr.app, a new fundraising-fintech platform, is setting out to restore the UK's reputation as the most generous country on earth by turning regular shopping into the nation's biggest act of giving. The newly-launched start-up has agreed partnerships with over 100 brands such as Amazon, Nike and Starbucks, enabling customers to donate up to 10 percent of every transaction to good causes.

"If British shoppers spend what they normally do with our partners, over £100 million could flow to UK charities this Summer, without anyone spending a penny extra," said Sam Kopelman, Givr's co-founder and CEO.

The "Pay Now, Give Now" revolution

Most of us know "Buy-now, Pay-later" where you split payments into installments. Givr uses the opposite logic to make charity giving easy. You preload shopping credit (say, £50 at Amazon) in the app and spend it whenever convenient. Since the brand receives cash upfront, this smooths operations and avoids fees. In return, up to 10% is donated to your chosen charity.

"It's incredible that I can raise funds with my regular shopping," said Laura Garland, frequent supporter of British Heart Foundation. "I've already raised £5.50 in 3 days".

The Comeback Story

The UK was once the most generous nation among major economies (CAF World Giving Index), but today it ranks 22nd. With the cost of living crisis squeezing household budgets, charitable giving has understandably declined and the proportion of UK donors has dropped from 58% in 2019 to just 50% now, a loss of nearly 4 million supporters.

Givr wants to change that.

By enrolling 1 million shoppers by the end of 2025 - and encouraging other retailers to follow its donation model - Givr could help raise an additional £5 billion for UK charities. That's more than the total Gift Aid for 2024, and enough to put the UK back at the top of the global giving rankings.

About & Media Contacts

Givr.app is a UK-based fundraising-fintech platform that turns everyday spending into instant charitable donations. The iOS app lets users preload shopping credit and automatically direct a percentage to any UK-registered charity. Founded by Sam Kopelman, Asin Zahir and Ed Harrod, Givr aims to create a global hub for giving, facilitating billions in donations.

Website: https://givr.app

Address: 85 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 7LT