New Forecast: Belgium Top Favourite to Win the European Championship, England Predicted to Be Eliminated in Round of 16

Hailing from the city of Münster in Germany, the data experts behind KickForm.com have rolled out their predictions for the upcoming Euro 2020. According to data-driven simulations run on KickForm's platform, Belgium is one of the top favourites to win the Euro 2020, with a calculated probability of 22%.

Headed by mastermind Prof. Heuer (author of "The Perfect Tip") KickForm's professional team of statisticians have reached deep into their bag of tricks to provide highly accurate forecasts for match outcomes of Euro 2020. Throughout the regular football season, KickForm is known to deliver forecasts backed by the most recent data and statistics for the major European leagues, with an accuracy of well over 70%.

For the Euro 2020, however, KickForm's sophisticated statistical tools had to be adapted accordingly for each national team. In a complex simulation, the outcomes were calculated 100,000 times and were recently published on www.kickform.com. The probabilities of win, draw and loss were forecast for all 51 games - from the group stage to the final rounds. In addition, the probabilities of winning the title of "European Champion 2020" and of reaching the final rounds were calculated for each team.

For England, failing to reach the round of 16 would be a huge surprise, with the team currently holding a 95% probability of getting through to the group stages. The probability of reaching the quarter-finals drops heavily to around 50%, though, with a tough tie against Portugal predicted. Meanwhile, the probability of England reaching the semi-finals stands at 26%, with a 13% chance of going all the way to the final itself. As things stand, Belgium (22%), France (20%), Spain (13%), Portugal (12%) are all more likely to win the Euro 2020 compared to England's 6%. Past winners Italy (6%) and Germany (5%) also have similar (low) chances to England of winning the whole tournament.

The forecast for each team at the Euro 2020 can be found on the KickForm Prognosis page.

The complete simulation of the Euro 2020, including predictions for individual matches, can be found at https://www.kickform.com

