New Entuity Network Analytics Release Empowers Better End-User Experience; Boosts Application and Service Performance

ENA V18 delivers high-impact network management to IT groups, powered by Google Maps-based geolocation and enhanced application path tracking

BOSTON and CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entuity®, a Park Place Technologies company, today announced ENA V18, the latest version of its Entuity Network Analytics (ENA) solution. The new release offers increased effectiveness and efficiency of IT operations through enhanced mapping capabilities and an enriched monitoring of the application path across the network. Both of these advances contribute significantly to increased uptime and improved performance of applications and services on the network and in the cloud, which translate to a better end-user experience.

"Applications and services, regardless of how the end-user accesses them, is where the rubber really meets the road for business," said Lee Walker, CTO of Entuity. "With ENA V18, we're giving IT professionals the visibility, control and insights they need to be more proactive and strategic about their network, and the performance of the applications and services that run on them."

ENA now integrates Google Maps directly into its dashboard framework, allowing users to automatically plot network Views on an interactive Google Map that shows their geolocation, as well as incident health within that View. All-in-one screen View details are available by hovering over a marker. The View markers can be set to pulse on key incidents, providing a quick visual notification for Network Operations Centers and Enterprise Operations Centers. For global IT organizations with multiple networks, these maps offer consolidated, at-a-glance visibility worldwide, in country, or in a specific location, helping IT teams resolve issues faster and ensure more uptime.

ENA's SurePath Application Path Module removes the complexity of managing how the network supports each application or service in the cloud, fulfilling a growing need to ensure application performance in the hybrid and multi-cloud environments businesses depend on. SurePath equips IT teams with an efficient way to manage applications such as e-commerce, Outlook 365, CRM, etc. It provides visibility into the application's path across the network and through the cloud, along with related performance metrics to help identify and resolve the cause of application issues. Extending these management capabilities to the cloud is vital to maintain excellent end-user experiences.

When the network is out of an IT professional's control, such as when application traffic travels to and from the cloud over a service provider's network, it can be more difficult to identify the problem areas. In this case, SurePath provides a full view of an application traffic path, helping IT professionals work with service providers to isolate and resolve issues that are slowing an application's performance as it travels over a service provider's network.

Entuity Network Analytics empowers IT professionals to discover, monitor, manage, and optimize the entire network across countless devices supplied by a host of vendors out of the box. Designed for enterprises and MSPs, ENA's automated and enterprise-ready network intelligence simplifies network and application performance monitoring to ensure great end-user experiences in the digital workplace.

For more information on ENA V18, visit entuity.com.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies has been the preferred partner for third party management of IT data center equipment since 1991, leveraging insights from its 17,000+ customers and servicing all tier-one OEM equipment. As a single source for award-winning data center hardware maintenance, storage and server monitoring (ParkView™), Network Performance Monitoring (Entuity Network Analytics), and Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex hybrid environments to maximize uptime, improve operational speed and accelerate business transformation. Park Place Technologies can be found in 58,000 data centers in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit us at www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

Entuity is a registered trademark of Park Place Technologies. All other marks and names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact information:

Patricia O'Hara, Global Marketing Manager

Entuity

Direct +1 508-245-0006

Michael Miller, Global Content and Communications Manager

Park Place Technologies

Direct +1 440-683-9426

Related Links

http://www.parkplacetechnologies.com



SOURCE Park Place Technologies