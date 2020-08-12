New Energy Challenger, Rebel Energy, Places Blue Prism Digital Workers at the Heart of its Launch Plans

Blue Prism Cloud Provides Rebel Energy with the Ability to Reinvent the Organizational Model for an Energy Supplier

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Energy is setting out to build an entirely new type of energy company, one that leverages Blue Prism's Cloud capabilities to build a unique operational structure. By combining a highly skilled human team with a scalable digital workforce, Rebel Energy intends to reinvent what it means to be an energy supplier with a mission to create a positive impact on the communities it serves. Delivering excellent customer service while keeping costs low is key to meeting this objective, so the use of Blue Prism's (AIM:PRSM) market-leading intelligent automation platform will provide Rebel Energy with the ability to reimagine existing complicated industry processes and procedures.

Founder and CEO of Rebel Energy, Dan Bates intends to move away from standard legacy approaches and build an organisation with digital innovation at its core. This approach will enable Rebel Energy to operate with the efficiency required to build a sustainable and digital first business with a difference in an intensely competitive market, all whilst delivering customer service that stands out from the crowd. Using a SaaS-based digital workforce to simplify and automate back end process will allow Rebel Energy to focus its efforts on recruiting a best in class customer servicing team. In addition, Rebel Energy will be able to take advantage of the most advanced suite of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities available in order to drive innovation that will benefit customers and empower its people.

"Rebel Energy is a company founded on strong moral foundations, that cares about society and the people within it. Our aim is to create sustainable profits by helping people and the environment. Incorporating a digital workforce from day one helps us to achieve our big goals. By employing digital workers to carry out the repetitive processes common to the energy industry we can create more fulfilling and engaging roles for our highly skilled 'Rebels', whilst also helping them to develop skills in AI and systems design, setting them up for the jobs of the future," says Bates.

"We are witnessing the emergence of a new generation of business leaders who understand the full potential of embracing intelligent automation to devise entirely new business models," says Terry Walby, Chief Executive, Blue Prism Cloud. "Building the flexibility of a digital workforce into the fabric of their operations, they are preparing to disrupt markets and deliver exceptional value for customers. Dan is at the front of that change with his inspiring leadership mindset and vision. We are proud to play a key role in his mission to establish an energy company that has a positive impact on society, protects the environment all whilst delivering growth."

