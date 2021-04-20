New digital wallet developed by SEPA Cyber Technologies for Varchev Finance to be released on the EEA market

LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulgarian leader in financial services, Varchev Finance, turned to SEPA Cyber Technologies for the development of a customised digital wallet. Due to the high demand for mobile financial services in Europe, Varchev aims at offering a competitive product supplemented with regulatory technologies.

Varchev's clients will have access to a multifunctional digital wallet that will allow them to perform contactless payment, transfer money from one account to another, exchange currencies and top up their accounts directly from their smartphone or laptop.

Varchev's digital wallet will use the latest technologies for the automation of regulatory processes provided by SEPA Cyber Technologies, which will shorten the time for opening an account and verification of business and private clients in the European Economic Area.

The added identity verification modules enhance data security, ease the digitisation of financial processes, and shorten the time for execution and approval of online payments, money transfers and currency exchange.

"We are extremely excited that Varchev chose SEPA Cyber Technologies for the development of a customised digital wallet. Our mission is to help progressive companies like Varchev to digitise and enlarge their businesses while offering their clients a secure and reliable environment to execute financial operations."

- Marvin Blazhevski, CEO and Founder of SEPA Cyber Technologies

About SEPA Cyber Technologies

SEPA Cyber Technologies is an award-winning fintech company that enables the establishment of neobanks and digitisation of financial services. The unique technological solution CoreX® banking system, into which the SEPA MuSe® (Multi-Service Gateway) is integrated, distinguishes a company with the capability of creating a tailor-made solution for every client.

SEPA Cyber Technologies ensures highly innovative products, compliant with the strictest security standards, and excellent UI/UX features. The company's primary goal is to always be on the cutting edge of innovation and support the influence of technology on digitalization.

For more information, visit https://www.sepa-cyber.com/

About Varchev Finance

Varchev Finance is a licensed investment brokerage and a leader on the Bulgarian market offering a full spectrum of investment and financial services under the regulations of the European Union.

With more than 29 years of experience in the currency exchange market, the company has become one of the leaders in the currency exchange and investment trading markets. FOREX trading, cryptocurrency exchange, stocks and ETF are just part of the countless services that Varchev Finance offer its clients.

